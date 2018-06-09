LONDON – Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for the poisoning of a former double agent and his daughter with a military-grade nerve agent in an English city, a top British official said Thursday.

Security Minister Ben Wallace told the BBC that "ultimately, of course," Putin bore responsibility for the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the Southern English city of Salisbury.

British authorities on Wednesday charged two Russian men known to investigators as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, both thought to be about 40, over the attack in March.

The men, who British authorities say flew back to Russia after the poisoning, are charged in absentia with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm and use of the Soviet-developed nerve-agent Novichok.

British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers Wednesday that the suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the poisoning.

More: UK Prime Minister: Nerve-agent poisoning suspects were Russian spies

More: Police identify Russian suspects in UK nerve agent attack, report says

"We have said more than once and can confirm officially once again that Russia has had nothing to do with the events in Salisbury. Russia is not involved in any way," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.

"Any accusations against the Russian leadership are impermissible. Neither the highest Russian leaders, nor officials of lower ranks have ever had anything to do with the events in Salisbury. This is ruled out," he said.

The Skripals were taken to the hospital in critical condition and released weeks later. A police officer, Nick Bailey, was hospitalized after coming into contact with the nerve agent while searching Sergei Skripal's home and was also later released.

In July, months after the initial poisonings, Dawn Sturgess, a 44-year-old woman from Salisbury, died a week after she and her partner Charlie Rowley, 48, were found unconscious in Amesbury, a town about 10 miles from Salisbury. British authorities said they were also poisoned with Novichok.

Police believe the nerve agent was smuggled to Britain in a fake Nina Ricci perfume bottle and put on the front door of Sergei Skripal’s house. Rowley found the bottle months later and gave it to Sturgess, who is believed to have sprayed the substance on herself. Rowley spent weeks in hospital before being discharged.

Sergei Skripal was jailed in Russia for spying for Britain but was released as part of a spy swap and moved to Salisbury in 2010.

British prosecutor Sue Hemming said Wednesday that authorities will not apply to Russia for the extradition of the two suspects because the Russian constitution does not permit extradition of its own nationals.

“We have, however, obtained a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) which means that if either man travels to a country where an EAW is valid, they will be arrested and face extradition on these charges for which there is no statute of limitations," she said in a statement.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com