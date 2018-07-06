LONDON – Britain’s Supreme Court has criticized Northern Ireland’s strict anti-abortion laws but dismissed a legal challenge based on the assertion that the laws are a violation of human rights.

A majority of the court decided Thursday that the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission did not have the standing to bring the challenge to the abortion law, dismissing the case without taking action.

The justices went on to say, however, that a majority finds Northern Ireland’s abortion prohibitions “disproportionate” and that they violate European human rights laws.

Strict Northern Ireland laws that prohibit abortions in cases of pregnancy as a result of incest or rape, and in cases when the fetus has a likely fatal abnormality, have drawn attention since the Republic of Ireland voted overwhelmingly in May to repeal its own strict laws.

Ireland to vote on abortion referendum Garda officer Pat McElroy and presiding officer Nancy Sharkey pass a shrine to the Virgin Mary as they carry a ballot box back to their transport boat on Gola Island, off the Donegal coast of western Ireland, where 29 people are registered to vote in the Irish abortion referendum on May 24, 2018. The inhabitants of Gola island voted Thursday, a day earlier than the rest of the country who will vote on Friday May 25, 2018. Voters will head to the polls to decide whether to repeal a constitutional ban on all abortions except in cases where the mother's life is at risk. 01 / 08 Garda officer Pat McElroy and presiding officer Nancy Sharkey pass a shrine to the Virgin Mary as they carry a ballot box back to their transport boat on Gola Island, off the Donegal coast of western Ireland, where 29 people are registered to vote in the Irish abortion referendum on May 24, 2018. The inhabitants of Gola island voted Thursday, a day earlier than the rest of the country who will vote on Friday May 25, 2018. Voters will head to the polls to decide whether to repeal a constitutional ban on all abortions except in cases where the mother's life is at risk. 01 / 08

More: Supreme Court erases ruling against government in illegal immigrant teen's abortion case as moot

More: Analysis: Irish abortion vote reflects a new Ireland (that isn't so new)

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com