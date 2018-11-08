An airline employee at Seattle's Sea-Tac International Airport crashed an airplane after an "unauthorized takeoff" late Friday night, the airport confirmed on social media .

The airplane crashed in south Puget Sound, Sea-Tac International said on Twitter, adding that normal operations have resumed at the airport.

Witnesses reported a plane being chased by military aircraft near the airport in Washington state, The Associated Press reported.

In a tweet, Alaska Airlines said there was an “unauthorized take-off” of a Horizon Air Q400 and it is believed no passengers were on board.

The plane crashed into Ketron Island, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's office.

The plane "was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island," the department tweeted.

We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

A Coast Guard spokeswoman said the agency was responding to a report of a smoke plume and possible plane crash, according to the AP. Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi said a 45-foot vessel was headed to the scene.

Horizon Air is part of Alaska Air Group and flies shorter routes throughout the U.S. West.

The Q400 ix a turboprop aircraft with 76 seats

Contributing: KING-TV, Seattle; Associated Press

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

