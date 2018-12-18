Texas treehouse offers luxurious lodging Will Beilharz, designer and founder of ArtisTree, has completed the Yoki House, the fifth eco-luxury addition to the treehouse resort at Cypress Valley Canopy Tours in central Texas. Elevated above a spring-fed creek, Yoki draws inspiration from the "healing powers of water." The roof is standing-seam galvanized metal and the siding is Thermory driftwood. A 60-foot-long suspension bridge links the treehouse with the detached bathhouse. A pair of creekside deck chairs can be found on the Yoki's outdoor terrace. The interiors are furnished with selections from the likes of West Elm and Four Hands. ArtisTree also custom-crafted some of the furniture. The kitchenette features an Ikea Säljan laminate countertop and Sektion cabinets. The space also comes with a coffee maker, tea kettle, small induction stove and refrigerator. The light-filled bedroom comes with a cozy king-size bed, as well as air conditioning and heating. The walls are FSC-certified birch plywood. The floors are FSC-certified hardwood maple. A loft bed above the living area offers an extra sleeping space for a third guest. The custom concrete soaking tub is set in front of a wall of windows. The floors and walls have been built from polished concrete, while the counters are reclaimed American elm. A view of the suspension bridge illuminated at night. A view from the treehouse's rooftop observation deck. "The most challenging part of the project was the fact that the foundation started 25 feet in the air. Until the foundation was built, every piece of material needed to be rigged into place via ropes, chains and cables," Will says.

About an hour’s drive outside Austin, a dreamy treehouse awaits guests seeking respite in nature.

Will Beilharz, designer and founder of ArtisTree, has completed the Yoki House, the fifth eco-luxury addition to the treehouse resort at Cypress Valley Canopy Tours in central Texas.

Nestled between two old-growth bald cypress trees, the romantic, rentable treehouse takes inspiration from the spring-fed creek that lies 25 feet below the suspended structure.

"Water is life – one of our most precious resources, and Artistree treehouses are designed to let people experience nature’s resources more intimately," says Will, who christened the treehouse "Yoki" after the Hopi Native American word for rain.

The theme of water is referenced everywhere from the onsen-style soaking tub in the detached bathhouse to the strategically placed windows that frame views of the babbling creek. The minimalist design uses locally and sustainably sourced natural materials such as elm, cypress and spruce to strengthen the getaway’s connection with the outdoors.

The entry sequence to the 500-square-foot treehouse begins with a 60-foot-long suspension bridge connecting to a rooftop observation deck with a spiral staircase that leads down to Yoki’s curved "front porch," a perfect spot for bird-watching and morning coffee.

The glazed entrance door opens up to the spacious, light-filled living room with a small dining area, kitchenette and loft. The master suite, equipped with heating and air conditioning, is furnished with a king-size bed.

"From an interior design perspective, we wanted clean, warm wood tones to make it feel almost like you were inside of a tree," Will explains of the abundance of honey-hued birch. Massive windows create an immersive feel and blur the lines between indoors and out.

Will also cites Japanese minimalism and Turkish decor styles as inspiration behind Yoki’s cozy yet elevated atmosphere. "The simple yet intentional interiors were designed to encourage guests to look outside at nature, or look inside at themselves," he adds.

On the other end of the suspension bridge sits the 250-square-foot bathhouse at the edge of the ravine. There, guests can enjoy a relaxing soak in a custom, onsen-style tub placed in front of floor-to-ceiling windows for bird-watching and stargazing. The bathhouse also includes a separate shower.

This story originally appeared on Dwell.com.

