It’s no secret that college football is big business.
That’s not lost on United Airlines, which says it’s using a mix of additional flights and bigger planes to boost capacity to college football hot spots such as State College, Pennsylvania; South Bend, Indiana; and Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Some major airports close to big universities – including Detroit, Oklahoma City and Columbus, Ohio – are also getting a season-long boost in capacity.
In total, United is adding flights on 17 of its routes to 11 airports near big-time football campuses. Eight other routes to six different airports are getting bigger aircraft. The changes take effect in September and will remain on the schedule through November.
United says the move will add 204,000 total seats to those markets during the period, an average daily increase of 2,200 seats per destination on a year-over-year basis.
“Each fall, football fans travel from near and far to cheer on their alma matter or favorite college team,” Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network, said in a statement. “Football brings families, friends and classmates together for thrilling and memorable moments, which is why we’ve added over 204,000 seats to top college markets this fall to help our customers more easily get to these exciting games.”
Scroll down for a complete list of college football markets where United is increasing its fall schedule:
Columbia, South Carolina
Nearest teams: University of South Carolina, Clemson
Chicago O’Hare: Three daily round-trip flights, up from two
Washington Dulles: Three daily round-trip flights, up from two
College Station, Texas
Nearest teams Texas A&M University
Houston Bush Intercontinental: Three daily round-trip flights, up from two
Columbus, Ohio
Nearest team: Ohio State
Newark Liberty: Eight daily round-trip flights, up from seven
Detroit
Nearest team: University of Michigan
Newark Liberty: Seven daily round-trip flights, up from six
Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina
Nearest team: Clemson
Washington Dulles: Four daily round-trip flights, up from three
Knoxville, Tennessee
Nearest team: University of Tennessee
Denver: Two daily round-trip flights, up from one
Washington Dulles: Four daily round-trip flights, up from two
Madison, Wisconsin
Nearest team: University of Wisconsin
Chicago O’Hare: Nine daily round-trip flights, up from seven
Newark Liberty: Three daily round-trip flights, up from two
Oklahoma City
Nearest teams: University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University
Chicago O’Hare: Four daily round-trip flights, up from three
Omaha, Nebraska
Nearest team: University of Nebraska
Chicago O’Hare: Four daily round-trip flights, up from three
Newark Liberty: Three daily round-trip flights, up from two
South Bend, Indiana
Nearest team: University of Notre Dame
Chicago O’Hare: Five daily round-trip flights, up from four
Newark Liberty: Two daily round-trip flights, up from one
State College, Pennsylvania
Nearest team: Penn State University
Chicago O’Hare: Four daily round-trip flights, up from three
Washington Dulles: Fhree daily round-trip flights, up from two
Cities getting bigger aircraft on exiting flights
Austin, Texas (University of Texas): From Denver and Newark Liberty
Birmingham, Alabama (University of Alabama/Auburn University): From Houston Bush Intercontinental
Boise, Idaho (Boise State University): From San Francisco
Fayetteville, Arkansas (University of Arkansas): From Chicago O’Hare and Houston Bush Intercontinental
Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State University): From Chicago O’Hare
Tucson, Arizona (University of Arizona): From Houston Bush Intercontinental