USA TODAY NETWORK celebrated several wins and honorable mentions at the 2018 INMA Global Media Awards for media excellence, which were presented at the INMA World Congress of News Media in Washington D.C. earlier this week.

The NETWORK brought home two first-place awards for Best Idea to Encourage Print Readership or Engagement with “I Am An American” and Best New Print Product with “USA TODAY NETWORK Brand Refresh: Print.”

The NETWORK also was awarded second place for Best Use of New Technology to Generate Revenue and Engage for “Local Flash Briefings on Alexa in Partnership with Spoken Layer.”

USA TODAY NETWORK/FLORIDA TODAY won third place for Best Marketing Solution for an Advertising Client with the “Where Innovation Takes Flight” campaign.

In addition, the following honorable mentions were cited:

USA TODAY NETWORK/Republic Media, Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign for “It Shouldn't Hurt to be a Child Cause Marketing Campaign"

USA TODAY NETWORK/D&C Digital, Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales or Retain Advertising Clients for “Saving The Source”

Gannett Imaging and Ad Design Center, Best Execution of Print Advertising for “Noah’s Ark Ristorante”

USA TODAY NETWORK/Republic Media, Best Execution of Native Advertising for “Total Wine & More”

USA TODAY NETWORK/Republic Media, Best Use of Consumer Research for “Community Impact Campaign”

USA TODAY NETWORK, Best Use of Data Analytics for “Deepening Digital Audience Engagement and Retention Through Voice of The Customer Insights”

The annual INMA Global Media Awards competition seeks to provide news media companies with ideas and practices for growing their revenue, audience, and brand. This year, in its 88th year, the competition saw 830 entries from 220 media companies across 39 countries. Entries were judged in two different groups which included global/national brands and regional/local brands, and the awards spanned over 20 categories that highlighted growth and innovation across multiple media platforms.

“If there were emerging themes among this year’s Global Media Awards winners, it would be about communicating the values held by news brands amid the misinformation explosion and the rise of algorithms, data, and machine learning in the everyday running of a media company,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. “This year’s competition was intensely competitive with a record number of entries that provoked debate among judges on what defines success — the precise argument happening at INMA member companies.”

“We are so proud of these awards, which are a great testament to the innovative spirit that drives numerous teams across the USA TODAY NETWORK,” said Maribel Wadsworth, President of the USA TODAY NETWORK and Publisher of USA TODAY.

“It’s fantastic to receive recognition for the NETWORK’s efforts focused on new ways to engage our audiences and keep evolving our brand,” said Andy Yost, Chief Marketing Officer, Gannett.

