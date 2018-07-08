A veteran's sister posted on Facebook that her brother waited eight hours before he was placed in a hospital bed at Murfreesboro VA. Officials say otherwise.

Screenshot

In the photo, Tony Mims lies on the speckled hospital floor with his eyes closed.

The veteran’s legs are curled up as he uses a blue blanket as a makeshift pillow.

According to his sister, Gail Hobbs, they’ve been waiting eight hours for him to be placed on a bed and admitted for care at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

More: Dozens of fake charities scammed donations for veterans then pocketed the cash: FTC

More: VA staff plea: End 'incompetence' and fix worsening conditions at DC hospital

“He can’t even walk,” Hobbs posted along with the photo on Facebook on Friday. “He deserves better treatment he served his country.”

The post has been shared more than 230,000 times — many sent directly to President Donald Trump on Twitter — and picked up by multiple veteran watchdog pages.

But Tennessee Valley Healthcare System says their review of the photo determined that "the facts are much different than what’s presented.”

VA spokesman Chris Vadnais told the USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee that officials first learned of the photo Friday night and immediately started an investigation.

Officials reviewed Mims' medical records and found he was admitted to Murfreesboro VA on Thursday, the day before the photo was posted online, he said.

Mims was contacted directly and he told officials that his sister, who had accompanied him to his appointment, helped him move to the floor of the exam room because he was tired.

Mims estimated he was on the floor about 10 minutes before a provider returned.

More: 6 big things the new Veterans Affairs chief will have to address

More: It's time for America to stop thanking our veterans for serving then deporting their wives

“Mims is now an inpatient in our facility and he is being well taken care of. Our medical center director has visited the patient and has his assurance that he received good care and has no complaints,” Vadnais said.

Hobbs and Mims could not be reached for comment. But Hobbs posted one last update for the thousands now following her post Monday morning.

She wrote that "the head of veterans affairs came in from Washington," on Sunday regarding her brother's case.

"He is now getting good care," she replied to a commenter.

Murfreesboro VA remains among the most poorly rated veterans hospitals in the country. Their average wait time for new patients seeking primary care appointments is 26 days, according to the VA website.

Follow Yihyun Jeong on Twitter @yihyun_jeong.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com