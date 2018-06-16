Valley of Fire: A spectacular day trip from Las Vegas Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. 01 / 50 Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. 01 / 50

Located 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas in the Mojave Desert, Valley of Fire State Park features spectacular red-sandstone spires, arches and other rock formations. Once home to the Anasazi people, the area is marked with 3,000-year-old petroglyphs and other ancient artifacts. There are hiking trails through the rock formations, and rock climbing is popular in designated areas, particularly in the winter and spring when the temperatures are cool. Bring a picnic basket, hiking shoes and a camera to make the most of your day trip here.Take a tour with the slideshow above.

Photo tour: Beautiful Nevada There's much more to Nevada, the 36th state of the Union, than the glittering lights of Las Vegas (though that's a pretty good reason to go). Stunning natural scenery ranges from alpine lakes to multihued deserts, like in Valley of Fire State Park (pictured here).

