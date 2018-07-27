One day after Gov. Bill Haslam made a public plea for the White House to stay out of Tennessee's gubernatorial primary election, Vice President Mike Pence has thrown his support behind U.S. Rep. Diane Black.

Pence announced his support for Black, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, on Twitter.

.@DianeBlackTN is running for Governor of TN & a strong supporter of #MAGA agenda of tax cuts, military $$ & a champion of right to life policies. There are great candidates running but Diane has been my friend for years, we served together in the House, & she has my support! — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) July 27, 2018

"There are great candidates running but Diane has been my friend for years, we served together in the House and she has my support," the vice president said Friday morning.

Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Diane Black sings the national anthem at the Williamson County Republican Party's annual Reagan Day Dinner on Feb. 23, 2018, in Franklin.

During Pence's recent visit to East Tennessee, where he attended a fundraiser for U.S. Senate candidate U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, he touted Black's work on health care, taxes and abortion.

Pence did not explicitly endorse Black at the event.

Black thanked Pence for what her campaign called an endorsement.

"Even before he became Vice President, Pence was an exceptional leader for the state of Indiana, leading with his faith and values," she said in a statement. "I am proud to call him a friend and honored to have him behind me in my race for governor."

His announcement on Twitter comes after Haslam, who considers Pence a friend, said on Thursday, "I would advise everybody that's not a participant in it to keep their powder dry and help us win in November."

Black has been coy on her efforts to lobby for the White House for an endorsement, which would undoubtedly help her in a primary that is expected to be close.

Various polls have found Black and her two main competitors — Knoxville entrepreneur Randy Boyd and Williamson County businessman Bill Lee — neck and neck.

House Speaker Beth Harwell, who is also seeking the Republican nomination, has trailed the three in all polls.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a tax policy event hosted by America First Policies at Lee University's Pangle Hall on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Cleveland, Tenn. Pence was the keynote speaker at the event. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

When the USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee asked Black on July 18 if an endorsement from the president could be expected, she laughed, saying, "We’ll see about that. We’ve got some days in front of us. We’ll see what happens."

Pence's support for Black dates back to late last year, when he contributed $4,000 to her campaign and wrote a letter praising the congressman.

On Friday, Pence and Trump announced their support candidates in races in other states. Some candidates received a "full" endorsement and support from the president and vice president.

The last minute decision by Pence to weigh in on the election comes one day before early voting ends and less than a week before the Aug. 2 primary.

