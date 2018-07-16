HELSINKI – President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a joint a joint news conference following their summit in Helsinki, said Trump raised the issue of Russian meddling in the U.S. election and Putin denied interference by Moscow.

Putin denied that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election, saying that Moscow "will never interfere in internal American affairs." Putin suggested that the two countries could work together in a joint working group on cybersecurity.

At the news conference, Putin spoke first, listing a range of topics that the two discussed, including nuclear proliferation and cyber issues. He called Trump by his first name, "Donald."

Trump said the meeting "went very well."

