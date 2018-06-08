12th Congressional District Republican candidate Troy Balderson, left, shakes hands with President Donald Trump during a rally, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Lewis Center, Ohio.

Doral Chenoweth, AP

WASHINGTON – A nail-biter in Ohio. A resounding victory for labor unions in Missouri. And a sharp pivot toward the general election across the country.

Those were just a few highlights from elections held across five states on Tuesday, from Michigan to Washington State.

Ohio's special election soaked up most of Tuesday's political spotlight, as Republican Troy Balderson held a narrow lead over Democrat Danny O'Connor.

The race was still too close to call late Tuesday, with several thousand provisional and absentee ballots still to be counted, according to the Ohio Secretary of State. But with all precincts results in, Balderson led O’Connor by 1,754 votes, or about .9 percent.

The photo-finish came in a district Republicans have held for more than three decades –made competitive this year mostly because of a fierce backlash against President Donald Trump. The outcome will be seen as a boon for Democrats, even if O'Connor loses, especially since Republicans spent more than $4 million on Balderson's behalf and dispatched Trump to the campaign trail.

If certified as the victor, Balderson will fill out the remaining months of ex-Rep. Pat Tiberi's term. Then, he and O'Connor will face off again in November for a full two-year term.

Although the Ohio contest grabbed the most attention, voters in four other states chose nominees in a bevy of other crucial primaries on Tuesday. Polls have closed in Missouri, Michigan, Kansas, and Washington State.

Here are the latest results in key races:

Kansas

In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kansas Republican governor candidate Kobach rode in a parade on a jeep with a large replica gun mounted on it, prompting criticism on social media that the display was inappropriate at a time of school shootings. The sight of Kobach in the red, white and blue-decorated jeep at the Old Shawnee Days parade Saturday morning, June 2, 2018, stunned some onlookers, the Kansas City Star reported .

Carolyn Kaster/AP

The two leading Republican gubernatorial candidates in Kansas, incumbent GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kobach, remained locked in tight battle for the nomination.

Trump weighed into the contested GOP primary Monday by endorsing Kobach, giving his favored candidate a surprise boost over the sitting Republican governor.

"Strong on Crime, Border & Military. VOTE TUESDAY!" Trump said in a tweet supporting Kobach.

Kris Kobach, a strong and early supporter of mine, is running for Governor of the Great State of Kansas. He is a fantastic guy who loves his State and our Country - he will be a GREAT Governor and has my full & total Endorsement! Strong on Crime, Border & Military. VOTE TUESDAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

Kobach has repeatedly aired Trump's unproven claims of massive voter fraud, and he served as vice chair of the the president's controversial and now-disbanded commission set up to investigate those allegations.

Some Republicans fret that if Kobach wins the primary, he could be vulnerable in a general election.

Democrats picked Laura Kelly, a veteran state senator, as their party's nominee. Although Kansas is a strongly GOP state, Democrats hope to make the governor's race competitive in November.

Rep. Lynn Jenkins is one of 42 House Republicans not running for re-election this year, a record-high number that gives Democrats a better shot at winning control of the House in November.

Jenkins' eastern Kansas 2nd Congressional District would not be competitive if she had decided to stay on. Democrats got lucky when Paul Davis, a former state House minority leader, jumped into the contest and cleared the field. He has carried the district before, when he unsuccessfully ran for governor against Republican Sam Brownback in 2014.

Republicans nominated an Army veteran and political newcomer, Steve Watkins, to face Davis in November. He served in Afghanistan and is running as an anti-establishment figure.

But, Watkins has attracted some controversy. His father set up a super PAC devoted to electing him. And he reportedly spoke with Democrats last year about a political run – although he denies he ever considered running as a Democrat.

In 2016, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton carried the 3rd Congressional District by 1 point – making incumbent GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder a top Democratic target in this election. First elected in 2010, Yoder narrowly won his last race with 51.3 percent.

Democrats face a five-way primary in a contest that has highlighted the party’s divisions pitting liberals against moderates.

In this Aug. 22, 2017, Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., speaks with reporters before a town hall meeting in the Olathe, Kan. Competitive races for two of Kansas' four U.S. House seats are making Republicans sweat to keep their all-GOP delegation. Incumbent Yoder is destined to be a target in the 3rd District after Trump narrowly lost its Kansas City-area urban neighborhoods and comfortable-to-posh suburbs.

John Hanna, AP

Michigan

The November election for Michigan's next governor is headed for a showdown between Republican Bill Schuette and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, both declared winners by 10 p.m. in Tuesday's primary.

The open seat for the top spot in Michigan government drew a slew candidates. Current Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, is term-limited, and Democrats are hoping to recapture the governor's mansion in the general election.

On the GOP side, Schuette, the state's attorney general, won the Republican nomination, handily beating Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and two other contenders. Schuette’s victory came after an endorsement from Trump, which gave him a significant boost in the closing weeks of the race. Snyder had endorsed Calley.

Whitmer, a former state Senate minority leader, emerged as the winner of the Democratic primary. She defeated Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the former head of the Detroit health department, and Shri Thanedar, an Ann Arbor-area scientist and entrepreneur.

The gubernatorial race is likely to be a toss-up come November.

In Michigan's Senate race, Republicans nominated a Trump-backed businessman and Iraq War veteran, John James, to face Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in November. Stabenow is heavily favored to win a fourth term.

Michigan’s 13th Congressional District is one of the most overwhelmingly Democratic seats in the country, so the winner of Tuesday's Democratic primary will almost certainly win again in November.

In a potential victory for the liberal wing of the party, ex-state Rep. Rashida Tlaib was in the lead late Tuesday night over a more establishment candidate, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

Tlaib – a Muslim of Palestinian heritage in a district long associated with black Detroit – positioned herself as the most liberal and aggressive contender, promising to upend politics-as-usual in Washington. She calls herself “the bullhorn girl,” ready to take on health care, civil rights, educational equity and corporate greed.

Rep. John Conyers has represented the Detroit-area district for 52 years. He was forced to resign last year amid a #MeToo movement scandal after being accused of mistreating female staffers over the years. He denied the allegations.

In Michigan's hotly contested 11th Congressional District — where Rep. Dave Trott, R-Birmingham, is stepping down — Republican businesswoman Lena Epstein and Democratic former Obama administration official Haley Stevens were the leaders in a pair of packed fields for their nominations.

"This race could be on the very edge of House control," David Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report wrote in a recent analysis of the House battleground races.

Missouri

In a big win for organized labor, Missouri voters killed a "right-to-work" law that would have banned unions from collecting mandatory dues.

The GOP-controlled state legislature passed the law in 2017, but unions and Democrats blocked its enactment, and collected enough signatures to force Tuesday's public referendum. The fight drew big bucks and big names, including actor John Goodman, who cut an ad against the right-to-work law.

The outcome was a critical boost for labor unions, which have been weakened by a recent Supreme Court decision and other right-to-work laws across the country.

Sen. Claire McCaskill speaks to members of the news media at the Senate subway before a vote on Oct. 17, 2017.

Michael Reynolds, European Pressphoto Agency

In the Missouri Senate race, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley both clinched easy nomination victories in Tuesday's primaries.

Their showdown this fall is expected to be one of the most competitive and expensive Senate races in the country, and the outcome could determine which party controls that chamber come January.

Washington

Republican Rep. Dave Reichert made the 8th Congressional District seat a toss-up the instant he decided not to run for an eighth term. Democrats had salivated over the seat for years but could never beat the popular former sheriff.

Republican Dino Rossi advanced to the November election in Tuesday's voting. Rossi, a former state senator and real estate developer, is expected to be a formidable candidate in the general election.

The Democrats faced a contested primary among a slew of political newcomers, including Kim Schrier, a pediatrician; Jason Rittereiser, a former prosecutor; and Shannon Hader, a one-time public health official in the Obama Administration.

"This seat is a must-win in Democrats’ fight to take back the House," Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY'S List, told reporters last week. The group, which supports pro-abortion rights women candidates, is backing Schrier in the Washington State race.

Contributing: Jessie Balmert of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Todd Spangler and Paul Egan of the Detroit Free Press, Will Schmitt of the Springfield News-Leader, and the Associated Press.

