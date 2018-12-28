BURLINGTON, Vt. – Last spring, Vermont said it would offer $10,000 to remote workers who put down roots in Vermont. Do you want that money?

Then get your application ready.

The state will begin accepting applications on New Year's Day. The grants will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, said Nate Formalarie, a spokesman for the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

The plan, approved by Gov. Phil Scott and the Legislature last spring, sparked widespread interest – and lots of social media jokes about craft beer and cold weather.

The state received thousands of calls from aspiring Vermonters. Messages from people wanting one of the grants even poured into the voicemail and inbox of the Burlington Free Press' political reporter, who wrote about the state's plan.

Current residents aren't eligible. State officials hoped Vermont's high quality of life would entice out-of-state workers to swap their office for a Vermont co-working space or home office.

The law defines a qualifying worker as a person who works primarily from a Vermont home office or co-working space and is employed full-time by a company that is based outside the state.

Only workers who become full-time Vermont residents after Jan. 1, will be eligible.

Be sure to read the fine print, though:

The $10,000 is not a lump sum, but two payments of up to $5,000 over two years.

You must be a full-time employee of a company headquartered outside of Vermont.

You can't live here already—your moving date must be on or after Jan. 1.

The money can cover moving expenses, computer equipment, broadband access and membership in a co-working space.

So, yes, you'll have to buy your own coat.

For more information on the program, and to submit an application, visit the program's website.

