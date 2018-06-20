LOS ANGELES — If you're reading this and dreaming of quitting your day job to make videos for YouTube or other online platforms, there are ways to do it, but it won't be easy. It will take hours of work and planning.

The biggest game in town, even though it's harder to get in than it used to be, is Google's YouTube. Niche players like YouNow and Twitch also share ad revenues, but you'll need a sizable network to be accepted in.

Here's what you need to know about making it as an online star.

—YouTube: In response to videos that repelled advertisers—most notably from video bad boy Logan Paul, YouTube now will only share ad revenues with video makers if they have at least 1,000 subscribers to their channel, and their videos have been watched at least 4,000 hours over the previous 12 months. You register for the YouTube Partner Program from within the Creator Studio section of your YouTube channel. Once you do that, a number of factors play into how you get discovered on YouTube, most notably having a strong thumbnail and title to your video, engaging with your audience and coming up with topical videos.

—Instagram. The IGTV app is for mobile users to catch up on their favorite online celebrities, with longer, produced video. The site is open for everyone, but content creators aren't being paid directly for their work. Eventually, however, Instagram may develop a revenue-sharing agreement with creators in the future.

—Snapchat. In February, Snap, Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel said the company would begin sharing revenues with video makers sometime this year, but it hasn't started yet.

—Twitter says video makers are welcome to apply to be part of the new "Creator Originals," that will debut later in 2018. These are scripted shows with high production values, and thus, not available to the general public to participate in. Twitter also now owns Niche, a company that marries social media influencers with brands to work together, for a fee. It's similar to Google's FameBit, and the "Brand Collabs Manager" from Facebook, which was originally available to just a handful of creators. Facebook said this week it would open it up soon to a wider audience.

—Facebook. Beyond Brand Collabs, the social network says it will offer more video makers the ability to put "Ad Breaks," into their live videos, with an ad revenue split. The hurdles: at least 50,000 followers on Facebook and 300 total viewers during a live stream. In addition, Facebook said it is rolling out "Fan subscriptions," to more video makers, enabling them to charge $4.99 monthly for exclusive content.

—Twitch. The Amazon owned gaming network is where gamers watch others play games. Twitch offers the ability to share ad revenues if you run at least three broadcasts per week, and splits the money generated from subscriptions, which are offered for an ad-free experience. Gamers with a good following need to apply and be accepted here.

—YouNow: The streaming chat service aimed at teens offers the ability for fans to leave tips and gifts, which YouNow would like to share with video makers. YouNow accepts applicants based on the size of their YouNow audience. Apply here.

