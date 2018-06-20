Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Vice President Mike Pence look on as President Donald Trump signs an executive order aimed at putting an end to the controversial separation of migrant families at the border.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump travels to Duluth, Minn., Wednesday to join a roundtable discussion on "Protecting American Workers." The event is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The discussion takes place just hours after President Trump signed an executive order ending the practice of family separation, which the administration had U.S. Customs and Border Patrol undertaking as part of the "zero-tolerance" policy," implemented in April, to prosecute all illegal border crossings. The move contradicts Trump's statement last week that the problem of family separations could not be resolved by an executive order.

During the signing ceremony, President Trump said "I didn't like the sight or the feeling of families being separated."

He added, "At the same time, we are keeping a very powerful border, and it continues to be a zero tolerance."

He called on Congress to make a permanent fix and, responding to reporters, said "We'll get the wall done."

The roundtable discussion will likely focus on both the immigration debate and trade disputes that have dominated the political discourse in the last few weeks.

USA Today will provide a live stream of the Minnesota event in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com