Grab your kleenex for this one.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers were playing host to the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park. Between innings, Rachel Morrison and her two sons, Trey and Luke, were representing husband and father Col. Jay Morrison as the Brewers "Hero of the Game."

Colonel Morrison has been overseas on a deployment since July of 2017. However, he returned home just in time to surprise his family at the ballpark for an emotional reunion

Watch below:

Wednesday is Trey Morrison's 12th birthday. His father had missed the last three, but gave his son a present he will never forget.

