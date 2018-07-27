Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Bob Odenkirk stars as Jimmy McGill in AMC's "Better Call Saul."

Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television,

TV

Tune in: AMC’s “Better Call Saul” is back for a fourth season on Monday at 9 EDT/PDT. This season features Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) transformation into Saul Goodman and Mike Ehrmantraut’s (Jonathan Banks) growing role as Madrigal Electromotive’s newest security consultant.

FILM

Go to: Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” hits theaters nationwide on Friday. The true story, which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, stars John David Washington as Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer who successfully infiltrates the KKK. The film also stars Adam Driver, Topher Grace and Alec Baldwin.

Melissa McCarthy stars as Deanna in the motion picture “Life of the Party.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: “Life of the Party” is out on Tuesday. Melissa McCarthy stars as Deanna, a middle-age mother who returns to college after her husband (Matt Walsh) asks for a divorce. The film also stars Maya Rudolph.

Debby Ryan plays Patty in Netflix's "Insatiable."

Annette Brown/Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: Netflix’s “Insatiable” comes to Netflix on Friday. Debby Ryan plays Patty, a woman who has been bullied and ignored because of her weight. When Patty slims down, she exacts revenge on everyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself. The series also stars Alyssa Milano and Dallas Roberts.

Musical Guest Nicki Minaj performs "Poke It Out" on Saturday Night Live. Her latest album, "Queen" drops on Friday.

NBC

MUSIC

Listen: Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” drops Friday. To promote the album, the singer plans on co-headlining with Future on the NickiHndrxx Tour, which kicks off Sept. 21 in Baltimore.

