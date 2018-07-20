Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Bill Pullman stars as Detective Lt. Harry Ambrose in USA's "The Sinner."

Peter Kramer/USA Network

TV

Tune in: "The Sinner" returns to USA on Wednesday. In the Season 2 premiere, detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) returns to his hometown in rural New York to investigate when an 11 year-old boy allegedly kills his parents with no apparent motive.

Charlize Theron stars as Marlo in Jason Reitman's "Tully."

Focus Features

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: "Tully" is out on Tuesday. In the film from director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody, Charlize Theron stars as Marlo, a mother of three who hires a night nanny (Mackenzie Davis) to help with her newborn.

"Casual," starring Michaela Watkins, returns for a fourth season on Hulu.

Greg Lewis, Hulu

STREAMING

Watch: "Casual" returns to Hulu on Tuesday for a fourth season. In the first of eight new episodes, Valerie finds out patching things up with her daughter, Laura, will be more complicated than she first realized.

Actor Terry Crews turns 50 on July 30.

AFP/Getty Images

POP CULTURE

Celebrate: Happy birthday to Terry Crews, who plays Sgt. Terry Jeffords on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The actor turns 50 on Monday.

FILM

Go to: "The Spy Who Dumped Me" opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon star as Audrey and Morgan, friends who realize one of their ex-boyfriends was a spy and as a result, become entangled in an international conspiracy. The film also stars Justin Theroux and Sam Heughan.

