A crowd gathers to buy copies of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" during a launch event for the highly anticipated video game at a GameStop Corp. store November 7, 2011 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The worldwide video game market could grow from $137.9 billion this year to $180.1 billion by 2021, according to Newzoo. The research firm also expects the top five video game markets to generate nearly $98 billion in revenue this year.

China famously banned video game consoles for 15 years (2000 to 2015) due to fears about their impact on children's development, but that merely turned PCs – and later, mobile devices – into its main gaming platforms.

China is now home to Tencent (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY), the largest video game publisher in the world. Tencent's portfolio of games includes "League of Legends," "Clash of Clans," "Arena of Valor," as well as stakes in Epic Games' "Fortnite" and PUBG Corporation's "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

However, questions about the future of China's gaming industry recently arose after regulators halted approvals of new games due to leadership changes and content concerns.

The split between PC, console and mobile games varies by country, but the growth of mobile games is a common thread across these markets. Newzoo expects mobile games to generate 51 percent of the world's gaming revenue this year, fueled by the widespread use of smartphones and the accessibility of touch-screen-based games.

Leo Sun owns shares of Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

