Kevin Spacey in June 2016 at a fashion show in Milan.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey has probably walked the last red carpet of his Oscar-winning career, but next month he'll be doing a "perp walk" to a Massachusetts courthouse to face a sex-crime charge on Nantucket.

Spacey, 59, is due to be arraigned on Jan. 7 on a felony charge of indecent assault and battery in which he is accused of groping the then-18-year-old son of a Boston TV anchorwoman in a Nantucket restaurant bar in the summer of 2016.

Kevin Spacey Fowler (his real last name) will thus be forced to come out of wherever he's been hiding since October 2017, when a string of men began coming forward to publicly accuse him of various kinds of sexual misconduct dating back decades and crossing jurisdictions from London to Los Angeles.

More: Kevin Spacey scandal: A complete list of the 15 accusers

Spacey is only one of dozens of prominent men in the entertainment and media industries who have lost jobs, careers, families and reputations after being credibly accused of sexual misconduct dating back decades and ranging from harassment to rape.

But so far only one other man has been charged with a sex crime: Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will face trial in 2020 on five sex-crime charges involving two women in New York.

Now Spacey goes on the short list of those in criminal peril.

Weinstein effect: Sexual misconduct claims led to losses for these men Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2016. FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Louis C.K. arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The New York premiere of Louis C.K.s controversial new film I Love You, Daddy has been canceled amid swirling controversy over the film and the comedian. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYET411 In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. Kevin Spacey, seen here in 2016, has reportedly lost both his agent and publicist as a result of his sexual-harassment scandal. Software engineer Susan Fowler's blog post about sexual harassment and misconduct at Uber ignited an uproar, toppling CEO Travis Kalanick and unleashing a series of revelations in Silicon Valley that led to the ouster of two technology investors. Travis at the Institute of Directors Convention at the Royal Albert Hall, Central London, Britain, Oct. 3, 2014 Bill O'Reilly Oct. 1, 2015. Six women have reached settlements with Fox News or O'Reilly after having made allegations against the host, whom the network fired in April, according to the New York Times. O'Reilly has repeatedly denied charges of wrongdoing, as did former boss Ailes before his death. The floodgates opened in July 2016 when Gretchen Carlson's lawsuit forced the resignation of Roger Ailes, chairman and chief executive of Fox News. That a woman could take on a man of his stature emboldened more women to come forward and for more journalists to pursue allegations against Bill O'Reilly and Weinstein, Ailes in 2006. Dozens of women have accused Bill Cosby of using date-rape drugs to molest them throughout his career. Yet, despite the multitude of victims, a judge in his June sexual assault trial declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked after six days of deliberations. Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Aug. 22, 2017. High-tech evangelist Robert Scoble says he did not sexually harass women because he had no power to make or break their careers. Fashion photographer Terry Richardson, who has taken photos of Beyonce, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus, was banned by Conde Nast for sexual assault allegations that have been circulating since 2010. In a statement, Richardson admitted he sometimes behaved in a sexually explicit manner during photo shoots. Here he arrives at the 2013 MOCA Gala celebrating in Los Angeles, April 20, 2013. In August, producer Isa Hackett accused Amazon Studios chief Roy Price of making unwanted sexual remarks in technology news outlet The Information. It wasn't until after the Weinstein scandal broke that Price was forced out, here Nov. 22, 2015 attending the world premiere of "Chi-Raq" at the Chicago Theatre. One-time New Republic literary editor Leon Wieseltier apologized to past staffers for behavior that accusers say included inappropriate touching. The Emerson Collective, a philanthropic organization led by Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs, immediate pulled its support for a magazine Wieseltier was set to publish. New Orleans celebrity chef John Besh stepping down from the company he founded over sexual harassment allegations lodged against him and other male employees, here in New Orleans, April 27, 2010. In this March 18, 2015 file photo, former Associated Press Vice President and Senior Managing Editor Mike Oreskes poses for a photo at AP headquarters, in New York. Mark Halperin A photo of Ratner taken in Beverly Hills on Sept. 3, 2011 as part of media promotion for the motion picture 'Tower Heist.' He was set to produce the 84th Academy Awards the following year, but later resigned and was replaced by Billy Crystal.

Under Massachusetts law, Spacey is required to show up for his arraignment, where he will be brought before a judge to hear the charges against him and enter a plea – all in an open courtroom.

The arraignment could last only minutes, but it will be the first time Spacey has been seen in public in more than a year. That doesn't count the surreptitious paparazzi shots of him at an Arizona sex-addiction rehab clinic where he fled in November 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of trying to rape him when he was 14 in 1986.

It also doesn't count the baffling video Spacey posted on YouTube only hours after the sex-charge became public Monday, entitled "Let Me Be Frank." In it, Spacey delivers a "House of Cards"-inspired monologue as his former character, Frank Underwood, questioning whether people should believe "the worst without evidence."

"Because I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do," he says toward the end.

The video brought forth a surge of mocking, outraged tweets from celebs and non-celebs alike. "Creepy," pronounced actress Alyssa Milano, an outspoken activist in the #MeToo movement that hopes to put men accused of sexual misconduct in jail.

More: Kevin Spacey breaks silence in bizarre video, faces charge for alleged sexual assault

More: How does the final season of 'House of Cards' kill Kevin Spacey?

More: Here’s why you’ve heard nothing about Kevin Spacey’s new film ‘Billionaire Boys’

So what was the point? Is it Spacey speaking or Underwood? Given that Spacey has said nothing publicly since his first statement, in which he apologized to Rapp and also came out as gay, this may be all we have to go on until there is a trial. But if he didn't want to put out a straightforward denial of the charges, why bother with a video stunt?

"It's a real gamble. I think he may have been going for (the idea that) Underwood is diabolical but people still like him, he's the villain you can still root for," says former New York state prosecutor Adam Citron. "It could definitely hurt (Spacey) tremendously but by same token it may be that people will still like him."

Could the video be used against him by prosecutors at trial as some sort of admission of a past pattern of conduct? Maybe not; it's too vague to be an admission, Citron says.

"I think he's a very artistic person and he's venting," Citron says. "I do not think he’s doing this with the intent of later alleging insanity (as a defense)."

Don't count on his lawyers to explain. At the arraignment, he will be represented by his latest defense attorney, Los Angeles lawyer Alan Jackson, plus a local lawyer named Juliane Balliro. Neither of them returned messages from USA TODAY, a pattern established last year by Spacey's first attorneys, Bryan Freedman and Todd Rubenstein, who have yet to talk publicly about anything regarding Spacey.

Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh speaks at a press conference in November 2017 in Boston during which she accused actor Kevin Spacey of allegedly sexually abusing her son in July 2016 on Nantucket Island.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/ AFP/Getty Images

Police and prosecutors zipped up almost immediately after a former Boston TV anchorwoman, Heather Unruh, appeared at a teary press conference in November 2017 to accuse Spacey of assaulting her teen son by sticking his hand down his pants while trying to get him drunk at the Club Car restaurant bar on Nantucket in July 2016.

For more than a year, Nantucket police, local prosecutors and Unruh's Boston attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, said nothing in response to queries from USA TODAY about the status of the case. (Garabedian is famous as a crusading lawyer, portrayed in the Oscar-winning film "Spotlight," about The Boston Globe's investigation of clergy sexual abuse in the Boston Catholic archdiocese.)

They were just as closemouthed Monday after Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe issued a statement confirming that Spacey had been charged. He did not say why it took more than a year after the allegation to do so. His spokeswoman, Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore, did not return messages from USA TODAY on Wednesday.

But O'Keefe told The Boston Globe that a probable-cause hearing was held behind closed doors on Dec. 20, after which Magistrate Ryan Kearney issued a criminal complaint for the charge against Spacey.

Citron, who is familiar with Massachusetts law, says the state allows prosecutors, police or accusers to seek a probable-cause hearing not open to the public (although the defendant or his lawyer can be present), to discuss evidence they have gathered and allow a magistrate, rather than the district attorney, to decide whether there is enough to proceed with a criminal charge.

"Because of the high profile of the case and who’s being charged, I think they went the route of getting a judge involved right away at a hearing on whether he should be charged, so the burden doesn't fall on either the police or the prosecutors in case it turns out (the charges) aren't true," Citron said.

Unruh said in a statement Monday to Boston media that she was "pleased" the case would be moving forward. Garabedian added his own statement, praising her son for showing "a tremendous amount of courage" in coming forward. "Let the facts be presented, the relevant law applied and a just and fair verdict rendered," he said.

During Spacey's arraignment, prosecutors will likely ask for bail, at which point Spacey's lawyer will argue for his release on his own recognizance or nominal bail, Citron says.

Weinstein, for instance, was released to his homes in New York and Connecticut on $1 million bail and an ankle monitor. Spacey is likely to be required to surrender his passport, too.

Kevin Spacey at the 2009 Laurence Olivier Awards in London March 2009.

DANIEL DEME/EPA-EFE

If convicted of the charge, Spacey faces possible penalties of up to five years in prison or up to two and a half years in a jail or house of correction, and a requirement to register as a sex offender.

Meanwhile, Spacey also is still under investigation in Los Angeles by a Hollywood task force looking into allegations of sexual misconduct by entertainment figures. One accusation against Spacey – an adult man who accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him in West Hollywood in October of 1992 – has already been declined for prosecution because it was too old to pursue under the relevant penal code at the time.

British police also are investigating multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey in and around London, some dating back to his time as artistic director at London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

Kevin Spacey's Hollywood career epa06297780 (FILE) - US actor Kevin Spacey watches a match during the Aegon Tennis Championships at the Queen's Club in London, Britain, 12 June 2013 (reissued 30 October 2017). In a statement posted on Twitter on 29 October 2017, Spacey has apologized to US actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused Spacey of acting sexually inappropriate towards him when he was 14. In the same post, Spacey said he chose 'now to live as a gay man'. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA3 DATE TAKEN: 3/25/1896---Kevin Spacey holds his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. ORG XMIT: UT16022 DATE TAKEN: 2/26/97--- Jewel and Kevin Spacey present an award at the 39th Annual Grammy Awards in Madison Square Garden in New York. ORG XMIT: UT41701 DATE TAKEN: 1997--- Kevin Spacey in a scene LA Confidential ORG XMIT: UT54616 FILE--Actor Kevin Spacey is shown in this July 22,1998, file photo. Spacey has gotten tired of playing dark, brooding, borderline characters. ``It's been fun on this dark and interesting journey, but I think I'm onto a whole new thing, and it's right for just now,'' Spacey says in the March 1999 issue of Paper magazine. (AP Photo/Danielle Smith/File) ORG XMIT: NY44 Kevin Spacey in the play "The Iceman Cometh." --- DATE TAKEN: rcvd 1998 No Byline The Almeida Theatre Co. , Source: The Almeida Theatre Co. HO - handout ORG XMIT: UT76942 6/7/99 -- New York, NY -- 1999 Tony Awards -- Jason Robards (left) and Kevin Spacey presenters for Best Play at the 1999 Tony Awards held at the Gershwin Theater in New York. ORG XMIT: TONYS ROBARDS 921 Kevin Spacey in a scene from the film American Beauty. --- DATE TAKEN: 1999 By Lorey Sebastian Dreamworks , Source: Dreamworks HO - handout ORG XMIT: PX3918 US actor Kevin Spacey arrives for the annual Oscar nominees luncheon 13 March 2000 in Beverly Hills, Ca. Spacey is nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his role in "American Beauty", which is also up for best picture. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Vince BUCCI ORG XMIT: LAX10 Actor Kevin Spacey holds up his Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at the Academy Awards presentation 26 March 2000 in Los Angeles. Spacey won for his role in "American Beauty". (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Scott NELSON ORG XMIT: LAX81 3/26/00 - Los Angeles - OSCARS - Best actor nominee Kevin Spacey and Danielle Dryer arrive at the 72 Annual Academy Awards. Stars of the film "Pay it Forward" Helen Hunt, left, Haley Joel Osment, center, and Kevin Spacey pose for photographers prior to a screening of the film in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2000. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) ORG XMIT: KSDX101 Actor John Stamos (R) introduces actor Kevin Spacey 21 October 2001 during the United We Stand concert at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium in Washington, DC. The sold-out concert will donate proceeds to the victims of the 11 September terrorist attacks in the US. AFP PHOTO/Shawn THEW ORG XMIT: DCA37 Kevin Spacey in a scene fom the motion picture "Beyond the Sea." --- DATE TAKEN: rcd 09/04 By Jay Maidment Lions Gate Entertainment HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX25520 This photo provided by Barlow-Hartman Public Relations shows (left to right) Eve Best and Kevin Spacey in a scene from the Old Vic revival of Eugene O'Neill's "A Moon for the Misbegotten,'' now playing at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. (AP Photo/Barlow-Hartman/Simon Annand) ORG XMIT: NYET692 U.S. actors Kevin Spacey and Uma Thurman co host the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2007. Artists from all over the world gathered at the Oslo Spektrum to help spread the message of peace and celebrate this year's Nobel Peace Prize laureates - Al Gore and Rajendra Pachauri, chairman of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. (AP Photo/John McConnico) ORG XMIT: ODD141 US actor and Prince's Trust Ambassador Kevin Spacey and US actress and Prince's Trust Ambassador Gwyneth Paltrow at the Prince's Trust 'Celebrate Success' Awards ceremony in London, Tuesday, March 18, 2008. (AP Photo/Harry Page/Daily Mirror/Pool) ORG XMIT: LON821 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Actor Kevin Spacey (L) and actress Laura Dern attend the HBO EMMY Party at the Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 21, 2008 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Media Placement) ORG XMIT: 82768906 GTY ID: 68906MB011_BELVEDERE_AT_ (Left to right) Kevin Spacey, Tim Griffin, George Clooney and Nick Offerman in a a scene from the motion picture THE MEN WHO STARE AT GOATS. Photo by Laura Macgruder, Overture Films. (Via MerlinFTP Drop) ORG XMIT: LSU103 U.S. actor Kevin Spacey, right, receives his honorary CBE (Commander of the British Empire) medal from Britain's Prince Charles, at Clarence House in London, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, for services to drama. Honorary awards are made to foreign nationals in recognition of exceptional service to Britain. (AP Photo/Akira Suemori, Pool) ORG XMIT: CADS138 Actress Heather Graham, left, and actor Kevin Spacey arrive at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2nd Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg) ORG XMIT: 105209230 LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Actor Kevin Spacey applauds with model Lily Cole (front row 3rdR) during the men's final between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland during the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 28, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 105209230ME055_ATP_World_To ORG XMIT: GE107 In this photo made available on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2011, US Actor Kevin Spacey with right US actress Cate Blanchett, from left, arrive for the Swiss watchmaker IWC party at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) at Palexpo in Geneva Jan. 18, 2011. The Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, a private event reserved exclusively for professionals in fine watchmaking, has taken place each year in Geneva since 1991, and and will run this year from January 17 to 21. (AP Photo/Keystone, Sandro Campardo) ORG XMIT: LON816 Kevin Spacey appears as Richard III, in this image made available by the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday June 30, 2011. Everybody loves a villain, and Richard III is one of the best, a scheming nobleman with a lust for power and an exuberant love of his own villainy. In Shakespeare's history play Richard, younger brother of the king, covets the crown, and is willing to eliminate anyone - sibling, allies, young nephews - who stands in his way. Yet when he gets the prize, he is consumed by the fear that he will lose it. Kevin Spacey attacks the role at London'd Old Vic with relish - and even, at times, a touch of ham - in a powerfully visceral performance, directed by Sam Mendes.(CREDIT: Alastair Muir) EDITORIAL USE ONLY: This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey in a scene from the Netflix original series, "House of Cards," an adaptation of a British classic. (AP Photo/Netflix, Melinda Sue Gordon) ORG XMIT: NYET143 Actors Kevin Spacey, left, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus talk at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, Saturday, April 27, 2013, in Washington. Spacey stars in the Washington-based Netflix series "House of Cards," and Louis-Dreyfus stars as Vice President Selina Meyer in the HBO comedy "Veep." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: DCCK107 NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: Actors Allison Williams and Kevin Spacey attend Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto's "Exploring the Arts Gala" to support arts education in public high schools at Cipriani, Wall Street on October 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Exploring the Arts) ORG XMIT: 183211033 ORIG FILE ID: 183595869 Actors Kevin Spacey, left, and Charlize Theron attend the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Inaugural Gala on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CAPM178 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Actors Kevin Spacey, Rita Moreno, and Mandy Patinkin attend the Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2014 SAG after party in partnership with Laura Mercier at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company) ORG XMIT: 463533585 ORIG FILE ID: 463676315 Actor Kevin Spacey, left, performs with singers James Taylor and Sting, right, at the 25th Anniversary Rainforest Fund benefit concert at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, April 17, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYEA104 This image released by Ellen DeGeneres shows actors front row from left, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ellen DeGeneres, Bradley Cooper, Peter Nyongío Jr., and, second row, from left, Channing Tatum, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyongío and Angelina Jolie as they pose for a "selfie" portrait on a cell phone during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ellen DeGeneres) ORG XMIT: NYET600 72nd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards", Winner, Best Actor -TV Series, Drama at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC) ORG XMIT: Season: 72 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] 1/11/15 3:42:55 PM -- Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A -- Kevin Spacey and Kate Mara arrive at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards -- Photo by Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY contract photographer ORG XMIT: DM 132339 2015 GOLDEN GLOB 1/5/2015 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Bill Clinton (L) and Kevin Spacey onstage during The Thelonius Monk Jazz Trumpet Competition and All Star Gala concert held at Dolby Theatre on November 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 522501931 ORIG FILE ID: 458737514 1/30/16 6:29:18 PM --- SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS ---Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A: Kevin Spacey accepts the award for Outstanding Male Actor In A Drama Series for his role in House Of Cards' at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 134319 SAG AWARDS 1/30/2016 (Via OlyDrop) Jan 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kevin Spacey (L) and Denzel Washington speak before the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK ORG XMIT: USATSI-357381 (Via OlyDrop) NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Host Kevin Spacey attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) ORG XMIT: 700062837 ORIG FILE ID: 694959278 Jun 11, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Kevin Spacey performs in the opening number at the 71st TONY Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-360390 (Via OlyDrop)

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com