The U.S. faces a court-ordered deadline today to reunite parents and children who were separated at the border under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" crackdown on people entering the country illegally.

The latest numbers

Immigration officials this week told a judge they were on track to reunify more than 1,600 families, while another 914 families have been deemed ineligible for reunification. Meanwhile, more than 450 parents accused of illegally entering the country may have already been deported without their children, according to court documents.

The history

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw last month ordered the department to reunite the children it separated from their parents under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy. The ACLU challenged the federal government in federal court in San Diego.

Under the “zero tolerance” policy, most families caught crossing the border illegally have been charged with a criminal violation. That means parents are sent to adult detention centers. A combination of U.S. law and a 1997 court settlement prevent children from staying in detention centers for more than 20 days, which prompted the Trump administration to separate the families.

The judge set up two deadlines for the federal government. All children under age 5 had to be reunited by July 10. The administration missed that deadline by two days when it completed reunifications of 57 children, but Sabraw has yet to rule on any kind of punishment. The ACLU has requested that the government be required to pay for mental health counseling for the children as punishment.

The second deadline to reunite children 5-17 is today. The government estimates there are 2,551 children in that category.

A detention facility in a former converted Walmart in Brownsville, Texas.

The legal fight

The ACLU says the government is preparing to quickly deport hundreds of families immediately after their reunification and late Wednesday asked a federal judge to issue a stay blocking the government from deporting families for at least seven days. ACLU attorneys argue that parents who haven't seen their children in months need time to consult with lawyers to figure out their legal options, including whether they should fight their deportation, be deported together or accept deportation but leave their child behind with relatives in the U.S. to pursue asylum on their own.

Government lawyers, however, are fighting the move, arguing that a court-ordered stay on deporting reunited families would interfere with the government's authority to enforce immigration laws.

The reaction

“To separate these children from their parents is disgusting and unconscionable," a group of House Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter sent Wednesday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "To then deport the parents from our country is a sign of just how far this Administration will go to demonstrate its hatred and vitriol towards immigrants."

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus dashed off a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions requesting a meeting to discuss their "deep concerns" with the administration's "zero tolerance" policy at the border.

“The Trump administration instituted a “zero tolerance” immigration enforcement policy in an effort to deter families trying to enter the country illegally,” they wrote.

Voices of separated families

From New Jersey: "In one sense, I'm happy she is reunited with the kids, but it worries me at the same time," Honduran father Hector Tejeda Santos, 32, said in a Spanish-language interview with NorthJersey.com. "She's been detained for almost two months, and she continues to be detained."

His two daughters were separated from their mother at the border and held at a foster care center in New York City. The two daughters are being detained with their pregnant mother at a family detention center in South Texas.

