The scene: The “plate lunch” is a defining staple of Hawaiian cuisine, a hearty comfort food specialty that is believed to have derived from the partitioned Japanese bento box meals, and it is similar in style to the "meat and three” platters popular throughout the American South (Great American Bites previously visited a James Beard Award-winning giant of the genre, Arnold’s in Nashville). All throughout the 50th state, plate lunches are dispensed from carts, food trucks and cafes, and that’s just how L&L started, with a small diner-style spot called L&L Drive Inn in Honolulu’s Liliha neighborhood in 1976.

The owners had grander visions and in 1999 decided to introduce to plate lunch concept to the mainland, starting with the nearest state, California. Since the meaning of “plate lunch” was unknown in the Lower 48, they decided to rename the brand L&L Hawaiian Barbecue to make it more mainstream, and since the first California outpost opened in 1999, the L&L franchise has expanded to about 200 locations in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Texas, Florida, Alaska, New York, Tennessee, Guam and even Japan. While the sole New York state outpost is in a small town upstate and off the beaten track, L&L is readily accessible in many major cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Los Angeles, Anchorage and Tokyo. Of course, visitors to Hawaii will find the restaurant ubiquitous, and in its birthplace, the distinctive signage — a yellow background with red L&L letters and a surfboard icon — is as commonplace as the Golden Arches, with more than five dozen locations (in Hawaii, it's still called L&L Drive Inn).

Because the concept is found from strip malls to freestanding spots to airports, each L&L looks a bit different, but the menu and style is largely unchanged. Walls are adorned with large menu boards listing all the possible combinations and ways to order, tons of pictures of the dishes are displayed at every turn, you order at the counter, and food is served in large clamshell styrofoam containers. It’s a fast-food restaurant, but the service isn’t necessarily fast as a lot of the food is made to order, served hot and fresh. Most have synthetic fast food tables or booths, some have outdoor seating, and all are very low key and simple, with an ambiance similar to that of a Subway, though the food is far more varied and interesting. L&L maintains the Hawaiian traditions of very generous portions, and especially since the plate lunch is originally a laborer’s meal, visitors will not go away hungry or broke after visiting the nation’s most successful Hawaiian restaurant chain.

Reason to visit: chicken katsu, barbecue, Loco Moco and garlic shrimp plate lunches.

The food: The plate lunch is a platter-style meal often served from food trucks to hungry workers, and a fixture in the Hawaiian Islands. It always consists of two large scoops of white rice, a scoop of mayonnaise-based pasta salad (inevitably elbow macaroni, and in some cases a very filling combination of macaroni and potato salad), and a choice of a main course protein. This can be incredibly varied and includes a range of seafood, beef, pork or chicken, which can be fried, barbecued, grilled, grilled teriyaki-style, or prepared in a variety of curries and stews. Most choices have Pacific Rim origins, a melting pot of Japanese, Chinese, Filipino and other influences, and there are American and Portuguese contributions. The menu is extensive and varied, and many of the proteins feature some sort of gravy or sauce that lends itself to paring with the rice.

L&L goes with the traditional macaroni-only salad (no potato), but I noticed that the recipe seemed to vary from location to location, more so than the main courses, and ranged from very good to just okay. While portions are generally very large, they offer both a regular plate lunch (2 scoops white rice) and a mini-version (1 scoop), which other than having less rice is still huge by most restaurant standards. They also offer slightly smaller bowls, where the meat is served over rice with some veggies and no pasta salad. A final nod to modern eating is the “lighter” plate lunch, served with one scoop of brown rice and a tossed salad. All these iterations can be had with a wide variety of meats or seafood.

While the array of proteins is bewildering, there are several general categories and combo options to let you try more than one thing. Barbecue is a very popular category, as the chain’s mainland name suggests, and it is inspired by Chinese-style char sui ribs and roast pork, though with a special house sauce that is thicker and browner than that at Chinese restaurants. Options include boneless sliced chicken or beef, bone-in Korean-style (flanken) short ribs, or a mix of all three. The short rib is both fatty (but not too fatty) and very tender, which packs a lot of favor into each bite, and the chicken is silky or buttery in texture, the two best barbecue options. Fried food is also popular, especially fried shrimp and chicken katsu, a popular Japanese dish (a chicken cutlet breaded in panko, fried and served with a very particular brown katsu sauce — a mix of ketchup, sugar, soy sauce and spices that give it a tiny bit of a kick). This is my favorite dish at L&L, and like others, it is huge. Even the “mini” version comes with two full chicken cutlets, sliced into bite-size and addictive strips with a crunchy coating that perfectly pairs with the sauce.

Another standout to consider is the garlic shrimp, a less popular but in my opinion tastier alternative to the fried breaded version, that's stir fried with the shell and tail on, in butter and swimming with diced garlic. It's much better than something you would expect to find at an inexpensive fast-food restaurant. This preparation is also available as garlic chicken, and there are some combos offering a choice of seafood and another meat on one plate lunch, so you have a lot of options.

The most distinctly Hawaiian plate lunch offerings include kalua pork with cabbage, a shredded, moist, slow cooked, tropical take on pulled pork that is the main event entrée at luaus; and Loco Moco, a unique, all-day island breakfast favorite consisting of two hamburger patties topped with brown gravy and fried eggs. Other plate lunch main choices include curry (shrimp, chicken, beef), fried mahi, hamburger steak, teriyaki steak, beef stew, big bowls of saimin noodle soups, and an extensive array of sandwiches (teriyaki beef, salmon patty, shrimp burger, mahi mahi). You can even get a burger and fries, though to me that sort of defeats the purpose of visiting L&L. As a fun alternative to standard fast food fare, L&L lets you enjoy a flavorful, bargain-priced taste of aloha whether you visit the 50th state or never leave the mainland.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: No, but if you are in Hawaii, a stop is a must, and if you are not, it’s a great way to feel like you visited.

Rating: Mmmm (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: About 200 locations in 13 States including all over Hawaii, as well as Guam and Japan; hawaiianbarbecue.com

Larry Olmsted has been writing about food and travel for more than 15 years. An avid eater and cook, he has attended cooking classes in Italy, judged a barbecue contest and once dined with Julia Child. Follow him on Twitter, @TravelFoodGuy, and if there's a unique American eatery you think he should visit, send him an e-mail at travel@usatoday.com. Some of the venues reviewed by this column provided complimentary services.

