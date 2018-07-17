TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SMIALOWSKIBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_17Q3I0

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The White House has been working overtime to quell criticism of President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a growing number of Republicans have pushed back on that meeting.

The White House began its damage control effort in a missive sent to Republicans on Capitol Hill on Monday night. The email, obtained by USA TODAY, maintains that the president believes Russia meddled in the U.S. 2016 election, a position that is contrary to the president's own words spoken during the Helsinki meeting.

"As the president said, nothing would be easier politically than to refuse to meet with President Putin, but he would happily take political risks to pursue peace than risk peace to pursue politics,” the talking points read.

While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way - the Fake News is going Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018

“For over a year and half, the president has repeatedly said he believes the intelligence agencies when they said Russia interfered in American elections,” the email continues before listing a series of quotes from the president saying he backs the intelligence community.

Few Republicans appeared to be using that playbook on Tuesday. Even Trump’s defenders, like Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson, acknowledged his statements Monday were not “his finest hour."

During the press conference, Trump appeared to accept Putin's denial that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election and he blamed U.S. "foolishness" on frosty relations between the two countries.

"So I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today," Trump said.

"I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia," Trump said. "I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be."

Contributing: Nicole Gaudiano

