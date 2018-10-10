Teens could be fined or even jailed for trick-or-treating in one Virginia city.

No, you haven’t been redirected to a story on The Onion. This is real.

The city of Chesapeake has an ordinance that bans anyone 13 years and older from trick or treating. If teens are caught in costume with a sack full of free candy, they could be found “guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25 nor more than $100 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both."

Oh, and Halloween fun shall be over by 8 p.m.

MORE: In one Virginia city, trick-or-treaters over 12 could face jail time

To be fair, the city has said it doesn’t intend to have police officers card trick-or-treaters.

Still, why is this a law? Families should have the freedom to decide when the fun-loving era of trick-or-treating is over.

There’s a wide gap in parent’s opinions on what that right age is, according to a non-scientific poll of 2,000 people by Today. When asked, “How old is too old to trick-or-treat?” 73 percent of people said between 12 and 17. But those five years between early and late teens mark a huge difference in adolescent development.

What’s next? How else can we crush teen spirit? Footloose-style bans on dancing? 14-year-olds filing tax returns?

Teens trick-or-treating, provided they’re respectful to the people around them, are not doing any harm.

You know what they could be doing instead?

Vandalizing property. Going to parties with alcohol or illicit drugs. Heck, an already moody teenager sitting sadly at home feeling like they missed out is a bummer enough reason to let them get dressed up and get some candy.

But the biggest reason teens should be allowed to trick or treat in peace?

Teens don’t need to grow up any faster than they already are.

Judging by the social media reaction, many people agree.

I would rather have teens trick or treat then cause trouble, and sometimes their out helping a younger sibling, so how dumb is it not to allow 12 and over have candy! — Bay Area Brat (Teresa) (@Teresa94355558) October 10, 2018

I personally will greet anyone who shows up @ my door for trick or treat w/ candy because I would much rather see them at my house then to see them committing crimes . We must remember that sometimes teens may not get to be kids when they are kids because of diff. situations. — Elizabeth Vite (@animeangel2014) October 10, 2018

My wife is 36 and she has Asperger’s and a very childlike nature about her. She likes to dress up to hand out candy but she also likes to go around to close friends and neighbors to Trick or Treat. Let the teens be. — Liam Foley 👽☸️ (@LiamFoley1963) October 10, 2018

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com