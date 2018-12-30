15 vehicles that will be killed in 2019: Chevy, Ford, Cadillac cars dominate list 2017 Cadillac ATS. The Cadillac logo is viewed on a 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport at the New York International Auto Show, March 28, 2018 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Another view of the 2018 XTS. Eighth least satisfying: Nissan Juke 2014 Nissan Juke Nismo RS. Cars.com, USA TODAY and MotorWeek collaborated on a test of sporty cars that cost less than $30,000. Photo by Evan Sears, Cars.com [Via MerlinFTP Drop] Compact MPV: Toyota Prius V Ford C-Max Hybrid Ford C-Max Energi is a small crossover 2015 Honda CR-Z. The 2013 Azera featured a "Fluidic Sculpture" styling theme, with integrated exhaust outlets and sporty LED lighting. The 2017 Hyundai Azera. The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle will be the final version of the 2-door car famously known as the Bug. Classic and custom-built Volkswagen cars in Sri Lanka since the early 1950s gather in celebration of World Volkswagen Day at Hotel Galle Face in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 1, 2018. A Sri Lankan VW Beetle owners' club organized the rally. The Volkswagen Beetle has been a popular car on the island nation since the early 1950s and even now there are many with original owners or passed down to the second generation. A Santa Claus sculpture is fixed on the roof rack of a Volkswagen Beetle vintage car decorated with a light chain on Dec. 19, 2018 in front of a house in Ertingen, southern Germany. The 2013 Volkswagen Beetle convertible. Volkswagen Touareg. This is a once-popular SUV, but VW is paying more attention to new models now, like its three-row Atlas SUV. In this Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, a Volkswagen Touareg diesel is tested in the Environmental Protection Agency's cold temperature test facility in Ann Arbor, Mich. A Volkswagen engineer pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, to one count of conspiracy in the company's emissions cheating scandal. James Robert Liang, of Newberry Park, Calif., entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Detroit. The new Chevrolet Volt electric car that will go on the market within the next two months, at the Orange County Auto Show in Anaheim on Oct. 7, 2010. The all-new 2016 Chevrolet Volt electric car with extended range, showcasing a sleeker, sportier design that offers 50 miles of EV range, greater efficiency and stronger acceleration. General Motors CEO Mary Barra introduces the 2016 Chevrolet Volt electric car with extended range during its world debut Monday, January 12, 2015, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. The next-generation Volt has a sleeker, sportier design that offers 50 miles of EV range, greater efficiency and stronger acceleration. A used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze sits in a row of other used, late-model sedans at a dealership in Centennial, Colo. Prices of used small cars are on the rise after falling for the past five years. The Chevrolet Cruze gets a new face and a new touchscreen system for 2019. Alan Batey, president of General Motors North America, reveals the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback to the news media at the 2016 North American International Auto Show. A 2018 Chevrolet Impala. #8 - The Chevrolet Impala with 9,749 total thefts in 2016. A 2018 Ford Taurus SE. 2017 Ford Taurus The 2018 Ford Focus. A 2016 Ford Focus RS with iconic New York City landmarks in the background as it arrives for the 2015 New York International Auto Show.

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is introduced on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Steve Fecht for Chevrolet

General Motors has filed to keep its trademark on the name Envoy, raising speculation it signals a resurrection of the once-popular GMC Envoy SUV.

GM has plans to bring other SUVs to market, including the two-row Blazer due out next year and the three-row 2020 Cadillac XT6. That fact makes it possible that GM intends to use the Envoy name on a GMC, or maybe a Buick vehicle, some analysts speculate. GM has tagged Buick SUVs with names that start with "En."

GM's Dec. 12 filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office offered little to unravel the mystery. In the filing, GM said the "Envoy" name would be used with a "sport utility vehicle, engines therefor, and structural parts thereof."

GM is mum on its product plans, but when asked whether the trademark filing foreshadows a reintroduction of the GMC Envoy, a company spokesman stopped short of denying it.

"We trademark protect a variety of names for a variety of reasons," said Pat Morrissey, GM spokesman. "For competitive reasons we don't comment on potential uses for the names we protect."

Without speculating on why GM trademarked Envoy, Kelly Sexton, the University of Michigan's associate vice president for research, technology transfer and innovation partnerships, said: "Trademark applicants must either be using or have an intent to use the trademark in business."

2002 GMC Envoy.

GM, Wieck

The name Envoy hasn't appeared on a GM vehicle in a decade.

From 1998-2000, the Envoy SUV was GMC's version of the Chevrolet Trailblazer. In 2002, GMC reintroduced the Envoy and it remained in production for seven years until a sales slump killed it.

Cheap gas, SUV demand

A new Envoy would likely be based on a front-wheel-drive architecture similar to the Chevy Blazer, industry experts say. The Blazer and the GMC Acadia midsize SUV share a platform. GMC offers the Terrain, a compact crossover, and the mid-size Acadia, and the Yukon full-size SUV.

GM first eliminated the seven-passenger GMC Envoy XL in 2006. It discontinued the Chevy Trailblazer EXT SUV at that time too as gasoline prices inched toward $3 a gallon, stalling SUV sales. The standard, five-passenger Envoy and Trailblazer remained in production in the U.S. until 2009.

But with the U.S. average gasoline price now at $2.29 a gallon, consumer preferences have shifted from sedans to SUVs. GM said it will cut production of five sedans in 2019: Chevrolet Impala, Cruze and Volt, plus Buick LaCrosse and Cadillac CT6.

Buick Enspire all-electric Concept SUV

Buick

GM did show a new all-electric concept SUV called the Enspire earlier this year at the Beijing Auto Show. It also filed to trademark the Enspire name on Dec. 11.

Buick would not discuss plans for the Enspire beyond saying it “is an exploration of design and new technologies.”

Contact: Jamie L. LaReau: 313-222-2149 or jlareau@freepress.com

