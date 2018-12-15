Large pile of hundred dollar bills

Getty Images

Economists are starting to compile their forecasts for next year, and the projections aren't quite as rosy as they were a few months ago.

The pace of growth appears likely to slow, even if recession fears haven't yet moved to center stage. Interest rates have been rising, and the stock market has been wobbly. Foreign-trade tensions and political bickering in Washington add to the backdrop of uncertainty.

The United States is "approaching the later stages of expansion, in which imbalances grow larger, growth begins to decelerate and recession risks increase," said the Vanguard Group in an early December forecast that seems to fit the consensus.

At the same time, consumer confidence remains high, and many Americans are resolving to improve their finances by saving more, cutting debt and so on.

Some 32 percent of the more than 2,000 people responding to a recent Fidelity Investments survey said they plan to make at least one financial resolution in 2019, up from 27 percent last year. Three in four respondents predict they will be better off financially next year.

"On the heels of what is the longest bull market in history, Americans are re-examining their past financial mistakes and revisiting areas that could stand improvement," said Ken Hevert, a Fidelity retirement vice president. "They want to maintain momentum in the new year, no matter what the market brings.”

More Money: Cash deposited in Robinhood's 3% checking and savings isn't insured, SIPC says

More Money: FDA says it's OK to eat romaine lettuce again – just not from these California counties

More Money: Thousands of Ohio schoolkids plead with GM CEO Mary Barra to keep Chevy Cruze plant open

Here are some financial actions worth heeding:

1. Pay attention to your cash holdings

Conservative short-term instruments such as certificates of deposit and money-market mutual funds have been huge laggards in recent years, as interest rates dragged along the bottom. But yields have risen lately, making low-risk investments look better, especially on big down days in the stock market.

So it's probably worth the effort to review your low-risk investments with an eye on tweaking the mix and reviewing safety issues such as FDIC coverage on bank accounts (in general, depositors are covered up to $250,000 per bank, and credit-union depositors enjoy similar protections).

Conservative investments including short-term bond funds might outperform stock-market assets next year. They also might beat long-term bonds, which are more vulnerable to price declines should interest rates keep rising.

"Cash becomes even more competitive in 2019," predicted Merrill Lynch in a recent report.

2. Beware nasty tax surprises

Federal tax reform that has passed featured a number of important changes including loss of the personal exemption and a tougher threshold for itemizing deductions, owing to a more generous standard deduction.

Americans haven't filed their first tax returns under the new rules, and some people could be in for some unwelcome surprises.

I recently checked my own tax situation using the Internal Revenue Service's withholding calculator at irs.gov and found that my withholding has been short this year. Many other taxpayers could face a similar predicament — and might need to pay higher estimated taxes or a larger-than-expected tax bill early next year. Either scenario would be unpleasant and could put a brake on consumer spending.

3. Review your diversification mix

Few economists are calling for a recession next year. As long as the economy continues to gain ground, the backdrop could remain reasonably favorable for stocks, stock mutual funds and the like. Plus, valuations are more attractive after several weeks of bumpy riding.

Conversely, the bull market will be a lengthy 10 years old early next year, and recent setbacks suggest that investors are growing more nervous. All of which makes now a good time to review your investment mix.

Cash and bonds will slow down your returns over time, but they provide stability. Plus, the lower long-term returns don't always exert as much of a drag as you might think.

If you held 40 percent of a $100,000 portfolio in stocks (the Standard & Poor's 500) and 60 percent in long-term bonds in October 2007, your portfolio would have grown to about $180,000 as of November 2018, according to JPMorgan Private Bank.

That's below the $200,000 or so delivered by a 60/40 mix of stocks/bonds and below the $220,000 in a pure-stock portfolio. But you would have slept better along the way by taking substantially less risk.

4. Build a cash reserve

After nine years of economic expansion, with most adults working and some people finally enjoying pay increases, personal financial struggles should be at a minimum. Yet surveys continue to show many people still living paycheck to paycheck.

That makes them vulnerable to job losses, surprise medical bills or other setbacks.

A general rule is to build a cash cushion representing three of six months of living expenses. But even a $500 stash can mean the difference between paying bills on time and having to resort to credit cards or payday loans, according to America Saves, a campaign run by the Consumer Federation of America.

Another tip offered by the group (americasaves.org) is to save automatically where possible, by diverting money regularly from paychecks or checking accounts to saving accounts. That way, you don't have to think about each contribution.

Payroll deductions into 401(k)-style workplace retirement plans are another example of automatic savings.

5. Eliminate bad money habits

In the Fidelity survey, 58 percent of the respondents admitted to making at least one financial mistake or oversight from a list of six — and most of the remaining 42 percent were probably lying.

The list included dining out too often, splurging on something you couldn't afford, neglecting to exchange/return unwanted purchases, taking a vacation you couldn't afford, continuing to pay for subscriptions or apps that weren't being used or paying too much in financial fees including those for credit cards, ATMs and late payments.

How can anyone avoid all those miscues all year long?

There's a long list of other potential mistakes. These include not checking your credit reports, not participating in workplace retirement plans and failing to roll over 401(k) funds into an Individual Retirement Account when switching jobs.

In the financial realm, a lot of things aren't easily controlled, such as stock-market gyrations, rising medical costs and job security. But a big part of achieving success is simply avoiding blunders in areas that you can control.

Reach Wiles at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8616.





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com