FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury has indicted four men on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the shooting death of emerging rap star XXXTentacion. Two are already in custody; the other two are being sought.

The Broward County panel formally charged Dedrick Williams, 22; Michael Boatwright, 22; Trayvon Newsome, 20; and Robert Allen, 22, on Wednesday, court records showed.

According to a warrant filed in Boatwright's case, the car driven by XXXTentacion, a $147,000 electric BMW i8, was blocked by a dark-colored SUV as it was exiting the Riva Motor Sports motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on June 18.

Two masked men got out of the SUV with a gun intending to rob XXXTentacion, who had a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 in cash, police said. Earlier, police said, the rapper had visited a bank to withdraw cash from his account.

A struggled ensued and the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot multiple times by one or more gunman, who took the bag and fled.

Grand Jury Indicts Four Men in Rapper's Murder. #BSO deputies are searching for the two who remain at large. https://t.co/5Zh99i5RB3 pic.twitter.com/ZulhO9lUm9 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 19, 2018

Williams was arrested two days after the shooting, and Boatwright was arrested earlier this month on an unrelated drug charge. Authorities continue to search for Allen and Newsome.

At least one of the suspects, Williams, was seen in the store on surveillance cameras while XXXTentacion was shopping. A store clerk said Williams purchased a black neoprene mask and that he recognized Williams as a repeat customer, according to the warrant.

Williams later told police he was with others at the motorcycle shop but did not know in advance they intended to rob the rapper. Authorities say Williams drove the SUV.

XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on May 6, 2017. The rapper was shot and killed on June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, FL.

MATIAS J. OCNER/MIAMI HERALD/TNS VIA GETTY IMAGES

"Williams stated that he wanted to tell the truth ... Williams stated he was fearful of being labeled a snitch when he went to prison," the warrant says.

Later, police said Williams' girlfriend told them he had told her he was involved but that it was Boatwright and Newsome who carried out the actual robbery and slaying.

Police also found cellphone data on Boatwright's phone indicating it was near the motorcycle shop at the time of the killing.

Other evidence includes cellphone video and photos with three of the suspects holding large amounts of $100 bills, police said.

XXXTentacion, who pronounced his name "Ex ex ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

The week after his murder, hundreds of fans gathered at a public memorial in a hockey arena in Sunrise, Florida, to view the body of the murdered young singer.

