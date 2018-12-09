Six Las Vegas restaurants made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2018.

Yelp determined its Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. in February by looking at the ratings and volume on its customers' reviews in the restaurant and food categories.

An eclectic mix of Vegas dining spots made the list, including Poke Express, Soho Japanese Restaurant, Baguette Cafe, Grouchy John’s Coffee, Meraki Greek Grill and Mr Mamas.

Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S., according to the Yelp Blog

TKB Bakery & Deli — Indio, Calif. Little Miss BBQ – Phoenix Aviva by Kameel – Atlanta Yo-Way – Gardena, Calif. Arun’s Indian Kichen – Coral Springs, Fla. Mr & Mrs Bun – Miami Frenchman’s Cafe – Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Fratellino – Coral Gables, Fla. Ciao! Pizza And Pasta – Chelsea, Mass. Blues City Deli – Saint Louis, Mo. 167 Raw – Charleston, S.C. Poke Express – North Las Vegas Kaaloa’s Super Js – Captain Cook, Hawaii Halls Chophouse – Charleston, S.C. Falafelle – Belmont, Calif. Papa Marcos Grill And Kabob – Waukegan, Ill. 786 Degrees – Los Angeles Mazaa Kabob House – Tracy, Calif. King Mediterrano – Torrance, Calif. The Flinderstreet Cafe – Chino, Calif. Saigon Beach Restaurant – Newport Beach, Calif. Yoshino Japanese Deli – Carlsbad, Calif. Tony’s Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery, Texas Franky’s Deli Warehouse – Hialeah, Fla. Howlin’ Ray’s – Los Angeles Makai Sushi – Koloa, Hawaii JJ’s Caffe – Brockton, Mass. Ovation Coffee & Tea – Portland, Ore. The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen – Frazier Park, Calif. Porky’s – Waimea, Hawaii J28 Sandwich Bar – Hollywood, Fla. Soho Japanese Restaurant – Las Vegas Blue Seafood & Spirits – Virginia Beach, Va. Baguette Cafe – Las Vegas Kech Cafe – Fountain Valley, Calif. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine, Texas Playground 2.0 – Santa Ana, Calif. Adobo Taco Grill – Lakewood, Calif. FurnSaj Bakery – Los Angeles Daddy O’s Rockin Cafe – Upland, Calif. Maple Street Biscuit Company – Jacksonville Beach, Fla. T Deli – San Diego Nini’s Deli – Chicago Petra-Middle Eastern Cuisine – Livermore, Calif. Sunny Side Kitchen – Escondido, Calif. Le’ Pam’s House of Creole – Houston Empa Mundo – Irving, Texas Afghan Bistro – Springfield, Va. Grouchy John’s Coffee – Las Vegas Juana La Cubana Cafe – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Sultan Bakery and Grill – Murietta, Calif. Bogart’s Smokehouse – Saint Louis, Mo. Sandwich House – Cypress, Calif. Papa’s Best Sandwiches & More – San Dimas, Calif. Bite Into Maine – Cape Elizabeth, Maine Calhoun’s Texas Barbeque – Murietta, Calif. Big Al’s Pizzeria – Maywood, Calif. Poke Wave – Mission Viejo, Calif. Beyer Deli – San Diego Kenko Sushi – Lincoln, N.J. Bangers & Brews – Bend, Ore. Joe Benny’s – Baltimore Bunz – Huntington Beach, Calif. Appu’s Cafe – Long Beach, Calif. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio, Texas Prunedale Market – Salinas, Calif. Carlillos Cocina – Sparks, Nev. The Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt – Tacoma, Wash. Joe’s Kansas City BBQ – Kansas City, Kan. Barracuda Deli Cafe – St Pete Beach, Fla. Rainbeau Jo’s – Lihue, Hawaii FOB Poke Bar – Seattle Yoyo’s Hot Dog – Houston Hefty Gyros – Sacramento, Calif. Yardie Spice – Homestead, Fla. Los Tacos No.1 – New York Dar Essalam – Wilsonville, Ore. Meraki Greek Grill – Las Vegas Sierra Subs and Salads – Three Rivers, Calif. The Alcove – Sunnyside, N.Y. Chadd’s Bistro – Rochester Hills, Mich. Cafe La Maude – Philadelphia The House of Gyros – Mesquite, Texas Sal, Kris, & Charlie’s Deli – Astoria, N.Y. Green Corner Restaurant – Mesa Boteco – Austin, Texas Pizzamaniac – Vista, Calif. Un Bien – Seattle Social – Fort Collins, Colo. Mini Kabob – Glendale, Calif. Mr Mamas – Las Vegas Gaucho Parrilla Argentina – Pittsburgh Extreme Hummus – Citrus Heights, Calif. Fox Smokehouse Bbq – Boulder City, Nev. Classics Malt Shop – San Diego NoHo Cafe – North Hollywood, Calif. PDX Sliders – Portland, Ore. Smiling With Hope Pizza – Reno, Nev. Sweet Dogs – Miami Ten Handcrafted American Fare & Spirits – Phoenix

