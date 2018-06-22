Your sunscreen is probably expired—and it's time to upgrade

When’s the last time you bought sunscreen? If it’s been more than three years or you can’t remember, it’s probably expired. Not only does sunscreen help prevent sunburns, but more importantly it helps reduce the risk of skin cancer. So it’s essential to use the right SPF from a quality brand and apply it the right way

If you're not sure which kind to buy this summer, Dermstore is running an SPF sale on sunscreen and many other SPF skincare products, including many popular and luxury brands. Right now, you can get 20% off sunscreen and SPF products with the code “SUNFUN.” The sale runs through Wednesday, June 27, but we wouldn't be surprised if the popular items sell out before the sale ends.

There are lots of products to choose from, so to help you narrow your search, we found 8 of the most popular and best-selling SPF products on Dermstore that are included in this sale.

1. A tinted moisturizer with a high SPF

MDSolarSciences MD Creme Mineral Beauty Balm

MDSolarSciences

This mineral creme has a whopping 50 SPF protect your skin while providing a nice tinted coverage. It’s formulated with natural mineral UV filters and antioxidants to protect your skin from free radicals and prevent photo-aging.

Get the MDSolarSciences MD Creme Mineral Beauty Balm SPF 50 for $31.20 (Save $7.80)

2. Sunscreen for your face that won’t cause breakouts

Nia 24 Sun Prevention 100 Percent Mineral Sunscreen

Nia 24

For those of us with oily or sensitive skin, finding the right face sunscreen can be tricky. But this one from Nia 24 is lightweight and absorbs quickly, meaning it won’t be too oily and won’t leave behind lifeguard streaks.

Get the Nia 24 Sun Prevention 100 Percent Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 for $39.20 (Save $9.80)

3. Sunscreen for when you break a sweat

Juice Beauty SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen

Juice Beauty

When you’re working out or playing in the hot sun, you don’t want your sunscreen to melt off you. This one is water resistant and loaded with coconut oil and aloe vera to offer a cooling effect while you get your sweat on.

Get the Juice Beauty SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen for $12. 80 (Save $3.20)

4. An anti-aging treatment with SPF

NeoCutis Journee Bio-restorative Day Cream

NeoCurtis

This product is a one-stop shop for summer skin care. It’s a sunscreen, anti-aging treatment, and moisturizer in one, so you can protect your skin from wrinkles and sunburns simultaneously.

Get the NeoCutis Journee Bio-restorative Day Cream Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30 for 120.80 (Save $30.20)

5. Powder foundation that doubles as sunscreen

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield

Colorescience

Instead of using a liquid foundation when you’re out in the sun, opt for a lighter, powdered one that also offers SPF 50. It comes with a built-in brush, so you can easily re-apply it wherever you go.

Get the Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield for $41.60 (Save $10.40)

6. Lightweight sunscreen with a high SPF

PCA Skin Weightless Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 45

PCA Skin

If your skin is acne prone, you’re going to want to go with a sunscreen that’s lightweight and not super oily. This one from PCA Skin is formulated to protect your skin from sun exposure while adding moisture without making you break out.

Get the PCA Skin Weightless Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 45 for $35.20 (Save $8.80)

7. Tinted sunscreen that works as a primer

CoTZ FACE Natural Tint SPF 40

CoTZ

People love using this tinted sunscreen as a base for their makeup. The oil-free product provides even coverage and protection from the sun. What more could you want?

Get the CoTZ FACE Natural Tint SPF 40 for $19.20 (Save $4.80)

8. Full-body sunscreen with great packaging

Sun Bum SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion

Sun Bum

Not only is Sun Bum’s packaging adorable, but it actually works for full-body coverage. Plus, the water-resistant formula makes it ideal to wear during your next trip to the beach or the pool.

Get the Sun Bum SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion for $12.80 (Save $3.20)

