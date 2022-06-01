Boat captain cut cable before deadly parasailing accident, Florida authorities say

“It was pretty much the worst thing you could imagine,” one of the rescuers said. “It was real bad.”

FLORIDA, USA — A tourist from Illinois was killed and two young children with her were injured when their parasail was cut loose, dragging them through the ocean and slamming them into a bridge during a sudden storm in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A nearby boater saw them hit the water and rushed to rescue them, pulling the victims into his boat and taking them to waiting paramedics, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release sent Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old woman from Schaumburg, Illinois, had already died by the time they arrived at the nearby Sunset Grill Marina, authorities said. Her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew were taken to hospitals for treatment.

John Callion, a fishing guide, raced around Pigeon Key to reach them, his fiancée, Kasey Platt, told WPLG.

“He was pretty frantic on the call. He said, ‘Call 911 right away,’” Platt told the television station.

Callion told the Miami Herald that the Memorial Day storm developed suddenly.

“It was pretty much flat calm, but you could see the storm coming. All of the sudden, the temperature dropped by 10 degrees and the wind started blowing like crazy,” Callion said.

The captain on the boat pulling the parasail “cut a line tethered to the three victims” because the parasail was “pegging,” or dragging the boat, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report released Tuesday night.

The woman and children were then dragged “through and across the surface of the water” by the inflated parasail until they collided with the Old Seven Mile Bridge, the agency’s report said.

Callion found the 10-year-old boy battered but awake. The 9-year-old boy was unconscious and wrapped in the parasail’s lines.

“It was pretty much the worst thing you could imagine,” he said. “It was real bad.”

The Coast Guard and the state's wildlife agency are investigating.