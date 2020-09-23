1st deadly grizzly bear attack recorded in nation's largest national park

Park officials said a person on a 10-day moose hunt was killed Sunday in Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

A hunter has been killed by a grizzly bear in Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

It’s the first-known grizzly attack death in the nation’s largest national park.

Park officials said in a statement that the hunter was killed Sunday, attacked while the hunter and a friend were near the Chisana River drainage.

The two were on a 10-day moose hunt.

The hunter’s identity has not been released pending an investigation.

A message left with the park seeking more information Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.

Officials said the incident is the first deadly encounter with a grizzly bear since the park was established 40 years ago.