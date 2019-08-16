MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Authorities say two men have been killed and three others injured in a shooting near the campus of Alabama State University.

Montgomery police Sgt. Jarrett Williams tells the Montgomery Advertiser that the shooting occurred Thursday night.

Williams says a man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital. Both had been shot. Williams says two other men were hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds, while another man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the shooting or if there are any suspects.

Quinton Ross, president of the public historically black university, said in a statement that the shooting happened at a nearby business, not the college's campus.

He said the college's police helped the city's police respond to the shooting and that school officials are working with police to determine more details about the shooting.

"Our prayers are with the families and friends of those who were victims in this shooting," Ross said.

