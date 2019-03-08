EL PASO, Texas — Twenty people were killed and 26 injured in a mass shooting Saturday morning at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. One suspect, a 21-year-old man from a Dallas suburb, is in custody, authorities said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described the shooting as one of the deadliest days in the state's history.

"Texas grieves for the people of El Paso today," he said during a press conference at 5:30 p.m. local time, during which authorities confirmed the number of people killed and wounded. "On a day that would have been a normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping... Lives were taken who should still be with us today.”

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says three Mexicans were killed in the shooting, The Associated Press reported.

He tweeted condolences to the families of the victims, both American and Mexican.

El Paso resident Leta Jamrowski learned Saturday afternoon that her 25-year-old sister, Jordan Anchondo, was shot to death at Walmart while shopping for back-to-school supplies.

The 19-year-old Jamrowski said Anchondo, a mother of three, likely was trying to shield her 2-month-old son and fell on him as she was shot. She said the boy suffered broken bones and is being treated at an El Paso hospital.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says six Mexicans were wounded.

Many Mexicans live and work in El Paso, which is directly across the border from Ciudad Juarez in the northern state of Chihuahua.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said the initial 911 call came in around 10:39 a.m. local time, and the first officers arrived at the scene six minutes later, at 10:45 a.m.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident, meaning no officers fired their guns and he surrendered and was detained with little force. While police have not identified the suspect by name, AP reports that he is Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas. Their sources were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as murder, however the governor described "a nexus to a hate crime," with the possibility of capital murder charges.

Police are examining a manifesto and working to confirm if it's from the suspect, who they identified as a white man from Allen, roughly 650 miles east of El Paso, which is in the far west corner of Texas.

When asked about the manifesto, Abbott said "This is disgusting, intolerable. It's not Texan. And we are going to aggressively prosecute it as capital murder and as a hate crime, which is exactly what it appears to be, without having seen all of the evidence yet."

Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said at an earlier news conference that the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall off Interstate 10 was at capacity with thousands of back-to-school shoppers when the gunfire began. Roughly 1,000 to 3,000 customers and around 100 employees were inside when the shooting happened. Police described the scene as "horrific" and said the bodies of the dead will remain there until all evidence is collected.

University Medical Center of El Paso spokesman Ryan Mielke said 13 of the injured were brought to the hospital with injuries, including one who died. Two of the injured were children who were being transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital. He wouldn't provide more details on the victims.

Del Sol Medical Center spokesman Victor Guerrero said his hospital was treating 11 others, ranging in age between 35 and 82 years old.

A donation page has been created to support the victims. The El Paso Victims Relief Fund is the only official such page, police said. It was established by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, which supports nonprofit organizations and charitable causes in the region.

People attend a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. A young gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area during the busy back-to-school season, leaving multiple people dead and more than two dozen injured. (AP Photo/John Locher)

AP

President Donald Trump tweeted several times about the shooting, with one reading, "Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people....

In an earlier statement, Abbott had called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence, and said the state "will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators."

On Twitter, he thanked first responders.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke also tweeted about the shooting, calling it "truly heartbreaking." The El Paso native and former Texas congressman urged people to follow directions from emergency personnel.

