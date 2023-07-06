How to watch the 2023 Tony Awards

Here's how to watch Broadway's biggest night.

NEW YORK — The 76th Annual Tony Awards are just a few days away.

Broadway's biggest night will be split into two parts. Like last year, the Tonys will kick off with a live preshow before the main event. The telecast will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin, who will present the first round of awards.

Broadway star Ariana DeBose will host part two, the primetime awards show, for the second year in a row.

Here's how to watch both parts of the show.

When are the Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards are Sunday, June 11.

The live preshow, The Tony Awards: Act One, runs from 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 PM PT) to 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) on PlutoTV.

Immediately following the live preshow, the 76th Annual Tony Awards begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. It runs for about three hours.

How to watch the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards: Act One will air free for all viewers on PlutoTV. To access The Tony Awards: Act One, viewers can use the app on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile device or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel. There is no payment, registration or sign-in required.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards primetime show will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ for premium subscribers. Streaming services like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV may carry local CBS affiliates.

Paramount+ essential tier users will be able to watch the show on-demand the day after it airs.