Harbor Freight Tools has announced it is recalling about 25,000 electronic handgun safes because they can pop open when dropped.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the handgun safes can be opened upon impact without having to use a key or combination.

There have been no reported incidents or injuries related to the faulty safes, according to the recall.

The recall covers two models of 0.17 cubic electronic handgun safes sold under two different brand names: Union Safe Company and Bunker Hill Security. The safes are dark gray with the SKU number printed on the label on the door.

Union Safe Company - SKU 62984

Bunker Hill Security Hill - SKU 61581

Habor Freight Tools says customers should immediately stop using the safe and return it to their local store for a refund. Customers can also call the company at 800-444-3355, email recall@harborfreight.com or visit www.harborfreight.com and click on the “Recall Safety Information.”

The safes were sold online and at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide from November 2014 through February 2018.

