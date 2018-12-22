ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Phalynn Graham has spent every day of her life in the hospital.

When she was born two months early, her lungs weren’t fully developed. She required a ventilator and around-the-clock care for four years.

That changed Thursday, when Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital cleared her to go home.

"It's like un-explainable. I can't even find the words,” her mom, Tarvarshay Graham, said.

Tarvashay has lupus and has to have dialysis three days a week. She said the family needed a nurse to watch Phalynn during that time.

When the nurse came through, Phalynn got to leave.

This will be the first Christmas she’s celebrated in her house.

“Finally at home, [we] can hang out on Christmas with the family,” her mom said.

© 2018 KSDK