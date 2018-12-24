Fifty years ago, a world wracked by war and division watched as three of its own became the first to enter lunar orbit and transmit an unexpected Christmas Eve gift: Wonderment.

Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and William Anders were hurtling around the moon when they saw – absent of national borders, combat and political strife – a cerulean sphere crest five degrees above the lunar horizon.

"Oh my God, look at that picture over there," lunar module pilot Anders said as Apollo 8 made its fourth emergence from the far side of the moon. "There's the Earth coming up. Wow, is that pretty."

The awestruck trio were staring at Earth from the moon's vantage point, a never-before-seen moment now known as "Earthrise." The world was watching, too.

Millions of people 240,000 miles away later tuned into an evening Christmas Eve broadcast during which the crew took turns reading from the first chapter of the Book of Genesis.

For a moment, Earth's troubles seemed to melt away – there was a new shift in perspective. From 500 miles above the lunar surface, the Vietnam War, assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, and riots outside the Democratic National Convention were nowhere to be seen.

The famous NASA photo would later grace newspaper front pages, TV segments, magazines, posters, and has been credited as a catalyst for the environmental movement.

"It was certainly iconic from the standpoint of the first time human beings traveling to and around the moon," space shuttle astronaut Nicole Stott told FLORIDA TODAY during a Friday Apollo 8 celebration at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. "But also that iconic image of Earthrise that they took and shared with all of us so that we all knew who and where we are – in space together."

Stott was joined by six other astronauts, including Apollo 15 command module pilot Al Worden, and 325 attendees at the event for the Constellation Foundation, a new organization that aims to bring astronaut experiences back down to Earth. The most prominent of those is the "Overview Effect," a shift in awareness reported by many astronauts that conveys "a feeling of awe for the planet."

The founding astronauts of Constellation are Anousheh Ansari, Ron Garan, Leland Melvin and Stott. Moving forward, the nonprofit hopes to host more events and add more astronauts to its roster.

Earthrise aside, Apollo 8's six-day mission was a major success. It became the first crewed Saturn V launch; the crew tested the "trans-lunar injection" that would allow astronauts orbit the moon safely; and potential landing sites were photographed.

After 10 successful orbits, the crew conducted an engine burn that would place the spacecraft on a return trajectory. Anxious teams on Earth waited for the results.

"Roger, please be informed there is a Santa Claus," command module pilot Lovell said in confirming the successful burn.

Apollo 8 would return for a successful Pacific Ocean splashdown on Dec. 27, bringing an end to the mission that confirmed humans could travel to the nearest celestial neighbor and return safely.

