Did anyone win the $750 million Powerball jackpot?

Between Powerball and Mega Millions, there is nearly $1.5 billion on the line this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Nobody won Wednesday's surging $750 million Powerball jackpot, sending the next jackpot soaring even higher to a tantalizing $875 million.

Even though there was no jackpot winner, two million-dollar tickets matching all five white balls were sold in Florida and Indiana. Players must match those plus the Powerball to win the jackpot,

Powerball is one of two lottery games with a hefty grand prize that's been building for weeks. A combined nearly $1.5 billion is now up for grabs between the new estimated Powerball jackpot and Saturday night's upcoming Mega Millions jackpot, which is up to $560 million.

Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years, or choose the smaller cash option.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/12/23?

The winning numbers were 23-35-45-66-67, Powerball 20 and 3X PowerPlay.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $750 Million (est.) — July 12, 2023 $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?