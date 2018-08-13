After decades of waiting, the family of the Golden State Killer's first suspected victim may soon get justice.

Joseph DeAngelo, 72, will be charged for what investigators believe was the initial murder in a string of slayings that stretched over a decade across California.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward and Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar made the announcement late Monday morning.

"With this filing, we have officially linked the Visalia Ransack to an individual known as the East Area Rapist and, tragically, the Golden State Killer," Ward said.

Officials for both agencies did not give specifics on what DeAngelo faces, but said some evidence and charges could be revealed.

DeAngelo is accused of killing College of the Sequoia's professor, Claude Snelling. DeAngelo is believed to be the Visalia Ransacker, who shot Snelling in Visalia in 1975.

Detectives say DeAngelo's criminal behavior escalated in the Central Valley while he was an officer with Exeter Police Department, just a few miles east of Visalia.

The Visalia Ransacker has been credited with more than 85 burglaries in Tulare County and the Sept. 11, 1975, death of Snelling.

"Those wounds never heal, the community was never given justice," Ward said.

Snelling’s family was contacted following DeAngelo's arrest earlier this year, Salazar said.

DeAngelo was arrested at his Citrus Heights home in April after investigators used familial DNA to connect him to the crimes. DeAngelo is accused of killing 12 people and raping another 45 victims between 1975 to 1986.

Following DeAngelo's arrest, Visalia detectives said they hadn't closed the Snelling case and were waiting on DNA and evidence collected at the 72-year-old's home to determine a link.

For years, many have speculated that the Visalia Ransacker was indeed the Bay Area Rapist and Golden State Killer.

“There is still a lot of work to do on this case on our part, by no means have we concluded this investigation,” Salazar said in April. “Although, the news out of Sacramento today and the arrest of Mr. DeAngelo certainly provides a great new lead for us to continue to work with.”

FBI and California officials last year renewed their search for the suspect dubbed the East Area Rapist and announced a $50,000 reward for his arrest and conviction. He’s linked to more than 175 crimes in all between 1975 and 1986.

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, formed the task force that included district attorney's offices and law enforcement in 10 counties, as well as federal agents.

Since his arrest, law enforcement agencies across the state have begun connecting DeAngelo is several cold cases.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved