'The Godfather' actor James Caan dead at 82

WASHINGTON — Actor James Caan, known for his role as Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," died Wednesday night, according to the 82-year-old actor's Twitter. The cause of his death has not been announced.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the tweet said. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,"

Caan, born in Mar. 26, 1940, was an award-nominated actor having starred in films like "The Godfather," "Misery" and "Elf."

He began his career with several off-Broadway theater productions in the 1960s before making his way to the silver screen. He got his first starring role in the 1965 auto-racing drama "Red Line 7000."

He is most well known for his role as Sonny in the 1972 "Godfather" movie. Caan played the eldest of the Corleone children, a fiery-tempered and violent man at odds with his more level-headed father.

Al Pacino wrote in an emailed statement that, “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”

Robert De Niro also wrote that he was, “very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.”

Many of his collaborators also wrote condolences on Twitter on Thursday.

Adam Sandler, who acted with him in “Bulletproof” and “That's My Boy” tweeted that he, “Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best.”

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

In 1978, Caan earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His most recent work was in 2019, when he starred in Carol Morley's crime drama, "Out of Blue." In total, he is credited in more than 90 film roles, along with more than a dozen TV credits.

Cann was divorced four times, with five children.

His 45-year-old son Scott Caan followed in his footsteps, having been a part of CBS's "Hawaii Five-0," and the "Ocean's Eleven" franchise.