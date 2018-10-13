SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A toddler from South Bend, Indiana has captured the attention of internet users around the world.
In August, 2-year-old Roman Belville was featured in a baking video on his mom's YouTube channel by accident.
The video went viral and resulted in a follow-up show, now called "Roman's Cooking Corner."
In the second episode, the toddler makes a pizza. He politely asks his mom for the required ingredients and often takes a taste when something looks yummy.
Roman's mom, Ayla, says she'll post a new video each month. The next episode will debut on Halloween.
Read more at WNDU.
Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved