SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A toddler from South Bend, Indiana has captured the attention of internet users around the world.

In August, 2-year-old Roman Belville was featured in a baking video on his mom's YouTube channel by accident.

The video went viral and resulted in a follow-up show, now called "Roman's Cooking Corner."

In the second episode, the toddler makes a pizza. He politely asks his mom for the required ingredients and often takes a taste when something looks yummy.

Roman's mom, Ayla, says she'll post a new video each month. The next episode will debut on Halloween.

Read more at WNDU.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved