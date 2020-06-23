Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting 4 women

California authorities said the adult film star is accused of raping three women and sexually assaulting another.

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in incidents dating back to 2014, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

The 67-year-old, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, 67, was charged with three counts of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

Authorities said the adult film star is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman back in May 2014 at a home in West Hollywood.

Additionally, prosecutors said he allegedly assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, during separate incidents at a West Hollywood bar in 2017. According to the district attorney's office, Hyatt is accused of raping another woman at the same bar in July 2019.

Prosecutors said Hyatt is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday and they are recommending bail at $6.6 million. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in California state prison.