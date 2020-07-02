WASHINGTON — The decorated soldier and White House aide who played a central role in the Democrats' impeachment case against President Donald Trump was escorted out of the White House on Friday.

David Pressman is a partner at a New York legal firm that represented Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. He said Vindman was asked to leave for “telling the truth.”

Vindman's attorney released a statement that said Vindman "was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President."

"He does so having spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress," the statement from his attorney read.

Trump wouldn't confirm that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was being forced out.

But the president said earlier in the day: “I'm not happy with him." Talking to reporters on Friday, the president asked reporters rhetorically, “You think I'm supposed to be happy with him? I'm not."

Pressman said in a statement that there is “no question in the mind of any American why this man's job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House.”

During the impeachment trial, Vindman, dressed in uniform, testified that he felt Trump’s request on a July 25 call to a new Ukrainian leader to investigate a political rival was “improper.”

The U.S. Army official is an immigrant from Ukraine. He said that he is grateful his father came to the United States some 40 years ago, a place “where I can live free of fear for mine and my family’s safety.”

