ALDI, Target recalls peaches linked to salmonella outbreak across 9 states

Federal and state health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak believed to be linked to fresh, whole peaches.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to fresh, whole peaches supply by California's Wawona Packing Company.

According to a food safety alert issued Wednesday, 68 people from 9 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis with illnesses starting from June 29 to August 3. Fourteen people have had to be hospitalized.

The CDC said many of the people who have gotten sick reported purchasing bagged peaches sold at ALDI stores in several states. An alert from the Minnesota Department of Health stated some individuals also reported purchasing their peaches from Target and "possibly other retail locations."

On Wednesday, ALDI voluntarily recalled assorted bagged peaches it had received from its supplier, Wawona Packing Company. ALDI said it has removed the peaches from select stores in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Target also posted a recall on its website Wednesday for "Fresh Peach Items" and linked to the notice from the Minnesota Department of Health about salmonella outbreak. Minnesota health officials said that Target was "in the process of removing peaches from its stores."

Target confirmed it had removed Wawona Packing Company peaches from all of its stores, including peaches sold individually, by the pound and in two-pound bags. Guests who recently purchased peaches at a Target store should dispose of them immediately and call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card.

Of the cases reported so far, Minnesota has the most with 23 and Michigan has 17. Iowa and New York had 8 cases each. New Jersey had 5, Virginia and Wisconsin each had 3 and Maryland and Pennsylvania had 1, according to the CDC.

Health officials recommend throwing out or returning fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company. Do not eat them. Other peaches (including frozen or canned peaches) are not known to be affected. Fresh peaches supplied by other companies are also not known to be affected.

Consumers who are unsure whether the peaches they bought are supplied by Wawona, they should contact the retailer where they were purchased. If there is doubt about where their peaches came from, health officials say they should be thrown away.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but that time frame can be as a long as two weeks.

Infections usually clear in five to seven days, but state health officials say about 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization.

ALDI Recall:

Wawona Peaches 2 lb. bag; UPC # 033383322001

Peaches Organic 2 lb. bag; UPC # 849315000400

Target Recall: