'Truly touched' | Alex Trebek's wife thanks fans for messages, generosity

WASHINGTON — Just a few days after decades-long "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died, following a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80, his wife thanked his fans for their kindness and support.

Jean Trebek broke her silence on Wednesday about the passing of her husband of 30 years. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, she shared a photo of the couple's wedding day.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much. Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek," the Instagram post read.

Trebek and his wife met through a friend in 1988, according to People, when Trebek was 47 and had only been on "Jeopardy!" for four years. At the time, Jean was a bookkeeper for one of his friends. They married in 1990 and had two children together.

Alex Trebek first appeared on U.S. television screens as host of the NBC game show "Wizard of Odds" in 1973 followed by "High Rollers." Other game shows he tried his hand at included "The $128,000 question," "Double Dare," "Pitfall," "Starcade," and "The New Battlestars." Some of them never made it past the pilot stage.

It was in 1984 that Trebek was put at the helm of the revival of "Jeopardy!" The show originally aired from 1964-1975 with Art Fleming as host. When Fleming declined to return for the reboot, Trebek landed the job and the rest was history.