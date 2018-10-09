When American Airlines Flight 2354 was delayed at Wichita Falls Regional Airport because of weather, the pilot reportedly ordered 40 pizzas for everyone.

"What a guy," one observer can be heard saying in a video tweeted by Josh Raines.

The video initially posted Thursday afternoon picked up steam socially Friday as more rain poured down on Wichita Falls. It shows a pilot jog over to a Papa John's delivery driver, who pulled out several handfuls of pizza boxes.

@AmericanAir The Captain of Flight 2354 bought pizza for everybody who was stuck in Wichita Falls Regional airport after a weather diversion. I don’t think I’ve seen this before. pic.twitter.com/sLmo76ckUB — Josh Raines (@J_reigns2) September 7, 2018

The food was handed out to passengers huddled at the curb.

According to American Airlines, Flight 2354 took off from Los Angeles at 11:19 a.m. Pacific time Thursday, diverted to Wichita Falls landing at 5:50 p.m. The flight's departure, scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Thursday, departed at 6:58 a.m. Friday, landing at DFW at 7:57 a.m.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved