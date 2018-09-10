Hailed as "the world's largest fan-voted awards show," the American Music Awards put the power in listeners' hands to judge categories including the best artist, collaboration, tour and music video of the year.

Dick Clark created the American Music Awards in 1973. Today, the awards show spotlights artists across many genres, including pop/rock, alternative rock, country, rap/hip-hop, soul/R&B, adult contemporary, contemporary inspirational, Latin, EDM and soundtrack, alongside more general categories like new artist, song, collaboration and artist of the year.

How can I vote?

Voting is closed for all but the best new artist and collaboration. But you can still make your voice heard. Fans can vote online at VoteAMAs.com, or tweet their vote from a public Twitter account, which must include the nominee's Twitter handle, the category name and the #AMAs hashtag.

Voting for the last two categories ends at 8:59 EDT tonight.

The AMAs nominees are based on album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring, as tracked by Billboard, Nielsen Music, Next Big Sound and other data partners.

Who's going to be there?

Tracee Ellis Ross, who also serves as the executive producer of the show, returns to the AMAs as her second year as host.

Taylor Swift will open the AMAs with her "Reputation" track "I Did Something Bad," while Cardi B takes the stage later in the evening with her first post-pregnancy awards show performance, joining Bad Bunny and J Balvin for "I Like It."

The AMAs' lengthy list of performers also includes Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Ciara and Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid, Camila Cabello, Panic! At The Disco, Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign, Shawn Mendes with Zedd and Twenty One Pilots.

The show will also feature a special tribute to Aretha Franklin from a lineup of soul and gospel greats including Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans.

Taking the stage as AMAs presenters will be Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Kane Brown, Chloe x Halle, Macaulay Culkin, Lauren Daigle, Billy Eichner, Sara Gilbert, Kathryn Hahn, Amber Heard, Vanessa Hudgens, Taran Killam and Leighton Meester, Heidi Klum, Liza Koshy, Lenny Kravitz, Normani, Rita Ora, Busy Philipps, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross, John Stamos, Amandla Stenberg, The Chainsmokers, Constance Wu and the cast of “Bohemian Rhapsody” including Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello and Gwilym Lee.

Who is nominated?

With eight nominations each, Drake and Cardi B are tied for first place. See the full list of nominees below.

Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTENTACION

Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran​​​​​​​

Taylor Swift

U2

Favorite Music Video

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"​​​​​​​

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake "God’s Plan"

Favorite Social Artist

BTS​​​​​​​

Cardi B​​​​​​​

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato​​​​​​​

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello​​​​​​​

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5​​​​​​​

Migos

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

Drake "Scorpion"

Ed Sheeran "÷ (Divide)"

Taylor Swift "reputation"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

Drake "God’s Plan"

Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

Favorite Male Artist - Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist - Country

Kelsea Ballerini​​​​​​​

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group - Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line​​​​​​​

LANCO

Favorite Album - Country

Kane Brown "Kane Brown"

Luke Combs "This One’s For You"

Thomas Rhett "Life Changes"

Favorite Song - Country

Kane Brown "Heaven"

Dan + Shay "Tequila"​​​​​​​

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake "Scorpion"

Lil Uzi Vert "Luv Is Rage 2"

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake "God’s Plan"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B

Khalid "American Teen"

SZA "CTRL"​​​​​​​

XXXTENTACION "17"

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B

Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"

Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

P!NK

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist - Latin

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Soundtrack

"Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By"

"The Greatest Showman"

"The Fate of the Furious: The Album"

