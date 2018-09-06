Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all countries attending the Group of Seven summit have signed a joint communique despite sharp trade tensions with the U.S.

Trudeau says the U.S., Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan figured out "consensus language" they could all agree to.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently slapped tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union, angering his counterparts before he arrived at the summit. Some had predicted it would be difficult for all the leaders to reach any kind of consensus because of the sharp disagreements.

But Trudeau says what the leaders did this weekend was "roll up our sleeves" and figure out language they could agree to on a broad range of issues.

