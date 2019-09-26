Apple is warning iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch users who use third-party keyboards could face a security risk from a bug in iOS 13 and iPadOS.

The bug, Apple says, could allow the app to grant "full access" to the device even if the user hasn't approved this access.

The company says an upcoming software update will fix the problem, but no date was given on when it would arrive.

"As such, you can expect malicious iOS keyboards to try and make the most out of this while they still can," Forbes consumer technology contributor Gordon Kelly writes.

Apple says this bug does not affect the device's built-in keyboard. It also does not impact third-party keyboards that don't make use of full access.

To find whether a device has a third-party keyboard, users are advised to open Settings, then go to General > Keyboard > Keyboards.

Kelly advises that if you have a third-party keyboard and are in doubt about whether it's vulnerable, you should delete the app until the security update is sent out.