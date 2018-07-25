After months of questions and speculation, Animal Adventure Park co-owner Jordan Patch announced Wednesday the news millions of worldwide giraffe fans have been waiting to hear: April the giraffe is pregnant again.

"The results are in, and we're having a baby," said Patch on the "TODAY Show."

The 16-foot-tall mother-to-be is months into her pregnancy and due to give birth in early spring 2019, possibly March, park officials said. They won't know the calf's sex until it has been born.

Last month, the park announced it was sending 30 days worth of fecal samples to another zoo's laboratory for progesterone testing to confirm the pregnancy, over a year after April gave birth to her calf, Tajiri on site at the park in April 2017.

April's current pregnancy is her fifth, her second since arriving at Animal Adventure Park in 2015. Her fourth pregnancy, in 2017, sparked worldwide frenzy, shining a spotlight on the park in Harpursville.

On April 15, 2017, April's calf, Tajiri, was born at 9:53 a.m. About 1.2 million viewers tuned in to see it happen, and around 800,000 viewers watched the park's Facebook Live video. Keeping with tradition, Tajiri first birthday celebration this April was streamed live from the park.

Since the start of the 2017 season weeks after the birth, admission at the park tripled, staff doubled and the world of possibility expanded with Patch's purchase of 115 acres of land sitting directly across from the park.

Tajiri, the giraffe baby of April and Oliver, celebrated his first birthday in April. Animal Adventure park in Harpursville held a birthday party for the internet sensation.

Kate Collins / Staff photo

Where to watch the giraffe

Fans will once again be able to follow April's progress throughout her pregnancy on social media, the park said Wednesday.

Its YouTube page now has about 470,000 subscribers, and 1,700,000 follow the park's Facebook page — April and Tajiri even have their own Twitter accounts.

There's April the Giraffe merchandise and social media groups dedicated to discussion of the trio of giraffes living at a park in Broome County, who were buzzing with the news of another pregnancy in the giraffe barn in Harpursville.

April's pregnancy helps with giraffe conservation

In December 2016, scientists added giraffes to the list of threatened and endangered animals, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, listing them as "vulnerable to extinction."

On Wednesday, Patch said the park's top priority is "preserving these beautiful, majestic creatures and increasing awareness of the threat giraffes are facing."

“April’s prior pregnancy facilitated an immeasurable amount of education and appreciation for giraffes," Patch said in a news release. "We’re very proud of our captive management and propagation program and eager to continue doing all we can to help bring this species awareness and tangible results towards conservation.”

