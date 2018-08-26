At least four people were killed and 11 were injured after a shooter opened fire at a Madden video game tournament along Jacksonville's riverwalk, two police sources told WTLV, a local TV station.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said one suspect is dead at the scene, and it was unknown if there was a second shooter. A search was underway.

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting" the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

"Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the sheriff's office said. "We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away."

Authorities asked that people hiding in the area call 911 so police can get them out.

"We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing," the sheriff's office said. "We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out."

A live feed from the tournament was underway when the shooting took place, and the audio feed is interrupted by the sound of several gunshots.

Video game leader Electronic Arts issued a statement saying it was "aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage."

Complexity Gaming, a professional gaming team that had a player participating in the event at the GLHF Game Bar, said on Twitter participant Grini Gjoka was grazed in the hand but was "away from the scene and safe."

Gjoka tweeted that he was hit in the thumb when the tournament "got shot up."

"Worst day of my life," Gjoka said. "I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second."

The Jacksonville Landing is an entertainment complex along the St. Johns River. The area includes waterfront restaurants and an indoor shopping mall. The gaming bar bills itself online as "Jacksonville's home for gamers and nerds alike."

The shooting took place less than two days after a gunfire at a high school football game a few miles away left one person dead and two wounded.

